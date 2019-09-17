100618_spt_mainland

Mainland's vs Lacey's South Jersey Group 3 Girls Tennis at Mainland Regional High School Monday Oct 8, 2018 Thanks Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer

 Edward Lea / Staff Photographer

BOYS SOCCER

4 p.m.

Toms River East at Southern

Cumberland at Deptford

Delsea at Hammonton

Gloucester Catholic at Wildwood

GIRLS SOCCER

4 p.m.

Deptford at Cumberland

Hammonton at Delsea

Wildwood at Gloucester Catholic

4:15 p.m.

Southern at Toms River East

FIELD HOCKEY

3:45 p.m.

Pinelands at Barnegat

Lacey Twp. at Donovan Catholic

4 p.m.

Cumberland at Deptford

Delsea at Hammonton

6 p.m.

Southern at Central

GIRLS TENNIS

3:45 p.m.

Mainland at Absegami

Buena at Cedar Creek

Ocean City at Egg Harbor Township

Cumberland at Millville

Oakcrest at Pleasantville

Atlantic City at Vineland

Barnegat at Lacey Twp.

Pinelands at Lakewood

4 p.m.

Our Lady of Mercy at Lower Cape May

Holy Spirit at Middle Twp.

Wildwood vs. Pitman at Pitman Country Club

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

3:45 p.m.

Hammonton at Highland

4 p.m.

Cedar Creek at Absegami

Egg Harbor Twp. at Shawnee

5:15 p.m.

Southern at Toms River North

Barnegat at Pinelands

Lacey Twp. at Lakewood

BOYS AND GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY

3:45 p.m.

ACIT vs. Bridgeton at Absegami

Cape May Tech vs. Pleasantville vs. Middle Twp. at Cape May County Park

Cedar Creek vs. Holy Spirit vs. Oakcrest at Pitney Park

Egg Harbor Twp. at Millville

Atlantic City vs. Vineland at St. Augustine Prep

Ocean City at Mainland

Barnegat vs. Donovan Catholic at Lacey Twp.

Pinelands vs. Manchester at Jackson Liberty

GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY

4 p.m.

Buena vs. Wildwood Catholic at Lower Cape May

Our Lady of Mercy vs. Atlantic City vs. Vineland at St. Augustine Prep

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Load comments