BOYS AND GIRLS BOWLING
4 p.m.
Egg Harbor Twp. vs. Collingswood at King Pin Lanes
Southern Reg. vs Toms River North at Ocean Lanes
BOYS AND GIRLS SWIMMING
2:30 p.m.
Lacey Twp. at Donovan Catholic
4 p.m.
Lower Cape May at Holy Spirit
Atlantic City at Ocean City
6 p.m.
Egg Harbor Twp. at Vineland
7 p.m.
Cape May Tech at Buena Reg.
7:45 p.m.
Kingsway Reg. at Gloucester Tech
BOYS SWIMMING
4 p.m.
Middle Twp. at Wildwood Catholic
GIRLS SWIMMING
4 p.m.
Pleasantville at Our Lady of Mercy
CE HOCKEY
4 p.m.
St. Augustine Prep vs. Princeton at Igloo Ice Arena
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.