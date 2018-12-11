BOYS AND GIRLS SWIMMING
4 p.m.
Lower Cape May vs. Cape May Tech at U.S. Coast Guard Base
Buena at Holy Spirit
4:30 p.m.
Cedar Creek vs. Wildwood Catholic at Hess School
Cumberland vs. Delsea at Gloucester Tech
BOYS SWIMMING
4 p.m.
Middle Township at Pleasantville
BOWLING
4 p.m.
Egg Harbor Township vs. West Deptford at King Pin Lanes
St. Augustine Prep vs. Bishop Eustace at Brunswick Zone
Hammonton vs. Lindenwold at Di Donato’s Bowling Center
