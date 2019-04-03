BASEBALL
3:45 p.m.
Point Pleasant Borough at Barnegat
4 p.m.
Bridgeton at Wildwood Catholic
Lower Cape May at Cape May Tech
Brick Memorial at Southern
Hammonton at Clearview
Pitman at Wildwood
Lacey Twp. at Pinelands
SOFTBALL
3:45 p.m.
Pinelands at Barnegat
Lakewood at Lacey Twp.
4 p.m.
Lower Cape May at Bridgeton
Our Lady of Mercy Academy at Atlantic Christian
St. Joseph at Pleasantville
Southern at Central Reg.
Highland at Cumberland
Wildwood at Pitman
4:15 p.m.
Clearview at Hammonton
BOYS LACROSSE
4 p.m.
Egg Harbor Twp. at Absegami
Middle Twp. at Holy Spirit
Oakcrest at Atlantic City
Toms River South at Southern
4:15 p.m.
St. Rose at Barnegat
GIRLS LACROSSE
4 p.m.
Absegami at Egg Harbor Township
Ocean City at Cedar Creek
Holy Spirit at Middle Twp.
Atlantic City at Oakcrest
Our Lady of Mercy Academy at Lower cape May
Marlboro at Southern
BOYS TENNIS
3:45 p.m.
Wildwood Catholic at Lower Cape May
Mainland at St. Augustine Prep
Lakewood at Barnegat
Jackson Liberty at Lacey Twp.
Donovan Catholic at Pinelands
4 p.m.
Absegami at Holy Spirit
Millville at Bridgeton
Vineland at Egg Harbor Twp.
Oakcrest at Buena
Atlantic City at Ocean City
Southern at Brick Memorial
highland at Cumberland
Wildwood at Pitman
4:15 p.m.
Clearview at Hammonton
BOYS AND GIRLS GOLF
4 p.m.
Absegami vs. Millville at Seaview Golf Course
Bridgeton vs. Egg Harbor Twp. at Green Tree Country Club
Cedar Creek vs. Holy Spirit at Renault Winnery
Oakcrest at Lower Cape May
Ocean City vs. Mainland vs. St. Augustine Prep vs Vineland at Buena Vista Country Club
Hammonton vs. Clearview at Pinelands Country Club
BOYS GOLF
3:45 p.m.
Southern vs. Lacey Twp. at Ocean Acres Country Club
Barnegat vs. Manchester Twp. at Atlantis Golf Course
Pinelands vs. Toms River North at Sea Oaks Golf Course
4 p.m.
Cape May Tech vs. Buena at Union League National
Cumberland vs. Woodstown at Running Deer Golf Club
GIRLS GOLF
3:45 p.m.
Barnegat vs. Lacey Twp. at Cedar Creek Golf Course
BOYS AND GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD
4 p.m.
Middle Twp. at Buena
Kingsway at Hammonton
BOYS TRACK AND FIELD
3:45 p.m.
Holy Spirit vs. Wildwood Catholic at Lower Cape May
4 p.m.
Cumberland at Delsea
GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD
3:45 p.m.
Holy Spirit vs. Wildwood Catholic vs. Our Lady of Mercy Academy at Lower Cape May
4 p.m.
Delsea at Cumberland
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
4 p.m.
St. Augustine Prep at Cherry Hill East
