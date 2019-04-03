033019_spt_middleglax 13
Buy Now

Middle Township defeated Mainland 13-12 in girls lacrosse on Friday, March 29, 2019. Photo/Charles J. Olson

 Charles J. Olson

BASEBALL

3:45 p.m.

Point Pleasant Borough at Barnegat

4 p.m.

Bridgeton at Wildwood Catholic

Lower Cape May at Cape May Tech

Brick Memorial at Southern

Hammonton at Clearview

Pitman at Wildwood

Lacey Twp. at Pinelands

SOFTBALL

3:45 p.m.

Pinelands at Barnegat

Lakewood at Lacey Twp.

4 p.m.

Lower Cape May at Bridgeton

Our Lady of Mercy Academy at Atlantic Christian

St. Joseph at Pleasantville

Southern at Central Reg.

Highland at Cumberland

Wildwood at Pitman

4:15 p.m.

Clearview at Hammonton

BOYS LACROSSE

4 p.m.

Egg Harbor Twp. at Absegami

Middle Twp. at Holy Spirit

Oakcrest at Atlantic City

Toms River South at Southern

4:15 p.m.

St. Rose at Barnegat

GIRLS LACROSSE

4 p.m.

Absegami at Egg Harbor Township

Ocean City at Cedar Creek

Holy Spirit at Middle Twp.

Atlantic City at Oakcrest

Our Lady of Mercy Academy at Lower cape May

Marlboro at Southern

BOYS TENNIS

3:45 p.m.

Wildwood Catholic at Lower Cape May

Mainland at St. Augustine Prep

Lakewood at Barnegat

Jackson Liberty at Lacey Twp.

Donovan Catholic at Pinelands

4 p.m.

Absegami at Holy Spirit

Millville at Bridgeton

Vineland at Egg Harbor Twp.

Oakcrest at Buena

Atlantic City at Ocean City

Southern at Brick Memorial

highland at Cumberland

Wildwood at Pitman

4:15 p.m.

Clearview at Hammonton

BOYS AND GIRLS GOLF

4 p.m.

Absegami vs. Millville at Seaview Golf Course

Bridgeton vs. Egg Harbor Twp. at Green Tree Country Club

Cedar Creek vs. Holy Spirit at Renault Winnery

Oakcrest at Lower Cape May

Ocean City vs. Mainland vs. St. Augustine Prep vs Vineland at Buena Vista Country Club

Hammonton vs. Clearview at Pinelands Country Club

BOYS GOLF

3:45 p.m.

Southern vs. Lacey Twp. at Ocean Acres Country Club

Barnegat vs. Manchester Twp. at Atlantis Golf Course

Pinelands vs. Toms River North at Sea Oaks Golf Course

4 p.m.

Cape May Tech vs. Buena at Union League National

Cumberland vs. Woodstown at Running Deer Golf Club

GIRLS GOLF

3:45 p.m.

Barnegat vs. Lacey Twp. at Cedar Creek Golf Course

BOYS AND GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD

4 p.m.

Middle Twp. at Buena

Kingsway at Hammonton

BOYS TRACK AND FIELD

3:45 p.m.

Holy Spirit vs. Wildwood Catholic at Lower Cape May

4 p.m.

Cumberland at Delsea

GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD

3:45 p.m.

Holy Spirit vs. Wildwood Catholic vs. Our Lady of Mercy Academy at Lower Cape May

4 p.m.

Delsea at Cumberland

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

4 p.m.

St. Augustine Prep at Cherry Hill East

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week!

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Load comments