BOYS BASKETBALL
5:30 p.m.
Lower Cape May at Absegami
Atlantic City at Egg Harbor Township
Mainland at Oakcrest
7 p.m.
Cedar Creek at Holy Spirit
St. Augustine Prep at Bridgeton
Millville at Atlantic Tech
GIRLS BASKETBALL
4 p.m.
Buena at St. Joseph
4:30 p.m.
Absegami at Lower Cape May
Holy Spirit at Cedar Creek
5:30 p.m.
Egg Harbor Township at Atlantic City
Atlantic Tech at Millville
Oakcrest at Mainland
Camden Tech at Vineland
BOYS AND GIRLS TRACK
4 p.m.
Absegami vs. Atlantic City at Atlantic City Armory
STCA at Toms River Bennett Center
BOYS TRACK
4 p.m.
Lower Cape May vs. Atlantic City at Atlantic City Armory
BOYS AND GIRLS SWIMMING
3:30 p.m.
Millville vs. Atlantic City at Holly City Family Center
4 p.m.
Egg Harbor Township vs. Ocean City at Ocean City Aquatic Center
4:30 p.m.
Barnegat vs. Point Pleasant Borough at St. Francis Center
8:30 p.m.
Lacey Township vs. Manasquan at Atlantic Club
BOYS AND GIRLS DIVING
4 p.m.
South Jersey at Egg Harbor Township
WRESTLING
5:30 p.m.
Millville at Ocean City
St. Augustine Prep at Mainland
Vineland at Seneca
6 p.m.
Lower Cape May at St. Joseph
Oakcrest at Buena
Delsea vs. Cumberland
Kingsway at Hammonton
Barnegat at Pinelands
Lacey Township at Lakewood
6:30 p.m.
Southern at Jackson Memorial
ICE HOCKEY
7:30 p.m.
Southern vs. Toms River South at Winding River Rink
8 p.m.
Lacey Township vs. Jonathan Dayton at Warinanco Ice Rink
