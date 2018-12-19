121818_spt_cedarcreek
Lower Cape May Regional’s against Cedar Creek’s first half of the girls basketball game at Cedar Creek High School Monday Dec 17, 2018. Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer

 Edward Lea / Staff Photographer

BOYS BASKETBALL

5:30 p.m.

Lower Cape May at Absegami

Atlantic City at Egg Harbor Township

Mainland at Oakcrest

7 p.m.

Cedar Creek at Holy Spirit

St. Augustine Prep at Bridgeton

Millville at Atlantic Tech

GIRLS BASKETBALL

4 p.m.

Buena at St. Joseph

4:30 p.m.

Absegami at Lower Cape May

Holy Spirit at Cedar Creek

5:30 p.m.

Egg Harbor Township at Atlantic City

Atlantic Tech at Millville

Oakcrest at Mainland

Camden Tech at Vineland

BOYS AND GIRLS TRACK

4 p.m.

Absegami vs. Atlantic City at Atlantic City Armory

STCA at Toms River Bennett Center

BOYS TRACK

4 p.m.

Lower Cape May vs. Atlantic City at Atlantic City Armory

BOYS AND GIRLS SWIMMING

3:30 p.m.

Millville vs. Atlantic City at Holly City Family Center

4 p.m.

Egg Harbor Township vs. Ocean City at Ocean City Aquatic Center

4:30 p.m.

Barnegat vs. Point Pleasant Borough at St. Francis Center

8:30 p.m.

Lacey Township vs. Manasquan at Atlantic Club

BOYS AND GIRLS DIVING

4 p.m.

South Jersey at Egg Harbor Township

WRESTLING

5:30 p.m.

Millville at Ocean City

St. Augustine Prep at Mainland

Vineland at Seneca

6 p.m.

Lower Cape May at St. Joseph

Oakcrest at Buena

Delsea vs. Cumberland

Kingsway at Hammonton

Barnegat at Pinelands

Lacey Township at Lakewood

6:30 p.m.

Southern at Jackson Memorial

ICE HOCKEY

7:30 p.m.

Southern vs. Toms River South at Winding River Rink

8 p.m.

Lacey Township vs. Jonathan Dayton at Warinanco Ice Rink

