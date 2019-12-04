Mainland Swimming Preview

Mainland Liam Garbutt doing the Breaststroke at practice. Nov.27, 2019

 Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer

BOYS AND GIRLS SWIMMING AND DIVING

7:30 p.m.

Lacey Twp. at Manchester Twp.

BOYS AND GIRLS BOWLING

3:30 p.m.

Pinelands vs. Lacey Twp. at Ocean Lanes

4 p.m.

Hammonton vs. West Deptford at Di Donato’s Bowling Center

BOYS BOWLING

3:45 p.m.

St. Augustine Prep vs. Bishop Eustace Preparatory at Playdrome Super Bowl

GIRLS BOWLING

4 p.m.

Our Lady of Mercy Academy vs. Bishop Eustace Preparatory at Big Event- Kings Highway

ICE HOCKEY

4:45 p.m.

St. Augustine Prep vs. Christian Brothers Academy at Jersey Shore Arena

