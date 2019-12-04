BOYS AND GIRLS SWIMMING AND DIVING
7:30 p.m.
Lacey Twp. at Manchester Twp.
BOYS AND GIRLS BOWLING
3:30 p.m.
Pinelands vs. Lacey Twp. at Ocean Lanes
4 p.m.
Hammonton vs. West Deptford at Di Donato’s Bowling Center
BOYS BOWLING
3:45 p.m.
St. Augustine Prep vs. Bishop Eustace Preparatory at Playdrome Super Bowl
GIRLS BOWLING
4 p.m.
Our Lady of Mercy Academy vs. Bishop Eustace Preparatory at Big Event- Kings Highway
ICE HOCKEY
4:45 p.m.
St. Augustine Prep vs. Christian Brothers Academy at Jersey Shore Arena
