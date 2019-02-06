020519_spt_buenawrestling 9
Buy Now

Pitman at Buena wrestling meet, Monday, February 4, 2019. Photo/Charles J. Olson

 Charles J. Olson

GIRLS BASKETBALL

4 p.m.

Mainland at Holy Spirit

4:30 p.m.

Our Lady of Mercy Academy at LEAP Academy

5 p.m.

Ocean City at Absegami

Pleasantville at Wildwood Catholic

5:30 p.m.

Bridgeton at Millville

Oakcrest at Cedar Creek

Freehold borough at Pinelands

6 p.m.

Egg Harbor Twp. at Vineland

BOYS BASKETBALL

5:30 p.m.

Cedar Creek at Oakcrest

Vineland at Egg Harbor Twp.

Holy Spirit at Mainland

6 p.m.

Absegami at Ocean City

Pinelands at Brick Twp.

7 p.m.

Millville at Bridgeton

Cape May Tech at Lower Cape May

St. Augustine Prep at ACIT

WRESTLING

South Jersey Group I semifinals

7 p.m.

(3) Buena at (2) Woodstown

South Jersey Group II semifinals

7 p.m.

(3) Oakcrest at (2) Haddonfield

South Jersey Group III semifinals

6 p.m.

(4) Lakewood at (1) Lacey Twp.

South Jersey Group V semifinals

6 p.m.

(4) Cherokee at (1) Southern

South Jersey Non-Public A semifinals

6 p.m.

(5) Christian Brothers at (1) St. Augustine Prep

South Jersey Non-Public B semifinals

7 p.m.

(4) St. Joseph at (1) Camden Catholic

(3) Donovan Catholic at (2) Holy Spirit

Other matches:

5 p.m.

Haddon Heights at Middle Twp.

Millville at Atlantic City

Ocean City vs. Cumberland at Hammonton

6 p.m.

Vineland at Gloucester City

Jackson Liberty at Barnegat

6:30 p.m.

Audubon at Lower Cape May

7 p.m.

Mainland at Absegami

BOYS AND GIRLS INDOOR TRACK

4 p.m.

Absegami vs. Holy Spirit vs. Bridgeton vs. Atlantic City at Atlantic City Armory

4:30 p.m.

STCA Last Chance Meet at Bennett Center

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week!

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Load comments