GIRLS BASKETBALL
4 p.m.
Mainland at Holy Spirit
4:30 p.m.
Our Lady of Mercy Academy at LEAP Academy
5 p.m.
Ocean City at Absegami
Pleasantville at Wildwood Catholic
5:30 p.m.
Bridgeton at Millville
Oakcrest at Cedar Creek
Freehold borough at Pinelands
6 p.m.
Egg Harbor Twp. at Vineland
BOYS BASKETBALL
5:30 p.m.
Cedar Creek at Oakcrest
Vineland at Egg Harbor Twp.
Holy Spirit at Mainland
6 p.m.
Absegami at Ocean City
Pinelands at Brick Twp.
7 p.m.
Millville at Bridgeton
Cape May Tech at Lower Cape May
St. Augustine Prep at ACIT
WRESTLING
South Jersey Group I semifinals
7 p.m.
(3) Buena at (2) Woodstown
South Jersey Group II semifinals
7 p.m.
(3) Oakcrest at (2) Haddonfield
South Jersey Group III semifinals
6 p.m.
(4) Lakewood at (1) Lacey Twp.
South Jersey Group V semifinals
6 p.m.
(4) Cherokee at (1) Southern
South Jersey Non-Public A semifinals
6 p.m.
(5) Christian Brothers at (1) St. Augustine Prep
South Jersey Non-Public B semifinals
7 p.m.
(4) St. Joseph at (1) Camden Catholic
(3) Donovan Catholic at (2) Holy Spirit
Other matches:
5 p.m.
Haddon Heights at Middle Twp.
Millville at Atlantic City
Ocean City vs. Cumberland at Hammonton
6 p.m.
Vineland at Gloucester City
Jackson Liberty at Barnegat
6:30 p.m.
Audubon at Lower Cape May
7 p.m.
Mainland at Absegami
BOYS AND GIRLS INDOOR TRACK
4 p.m.
Absegami vs. Holy Spirit vs. Bridgeton vs. Atlantic City at Atlantic City Armory
4:30 p.m.
STCA Last Chance Meet at Bennett Center
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.