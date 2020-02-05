Oakcrest wrestling

Wrestling between Oakcrest, St. Joseph and Vineland High Schools at Oakcrest High School, in Mays Landing, Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)

 VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press

GIRLS BASKETBALL

4 p.m.

Pleasantville at Buena

5:30 p.m.

Cape May Tech at Wildwood Catholic

BOYS BASKETBALL

5:30 p.m.

Wildwood Catholic at Cape May Tech

7 p.m.

Buena at Pleasantville

WRESTLING

5 p.m.

Cherry Hill West at Egg Harbor Twp.

Clayton at Millville

5:30 p.m.

Salem at Oakcrest

6 p.m.

Absegami at Atlantic City

Vineland at Lower Cape May

6:30 p.m.

Middle Twp. at Haddon Heights

Southern at Toms River South

Barnegat at Point Pleasant Borough

Pinelands at Lacey Twp.

BOYS AND GIRLS INDOOR TRACK

4:30 p.m.

Last Chance Meet at Bennett Center

