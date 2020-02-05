GIRLS BASKETBALL
4 p.m.
Pleasantville at Buena
5:30 p.m.
Cape May Tech at Wildwood Catholic
BOYS BASKETBALL
5:30 p.m.
Wildwood Catholic at Cape May Tech
7 p.m.
Buena at Pleasantville
WRESTLING
5 p.m.
Cherry Hill West at Egg Harbor Twp.
Clayton at Millville
5:30 p.m.
Salem at Oakcrest
6 p.m.
Absegami at Atlantic City
Vineland at Lower Cape May
6:30 p.m.
Middle Twp. at Haddon Heights
Southern at Toms River South
Barnegat at Point Pleasant Borough
Pinelands at Lacey Twp.
BOYS AND GIRLS INDOOR TRACK
4:30 p.m.
Last Chance Meet at Bennett Center
