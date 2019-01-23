012219_spt_olma 31
Wildwood Catholic defeated OLMA 40-18 in high school girls basketball on Monday, January 21, 2019. Photo/Charles J. Olson

 Charles J. Olson

GIRLS BASKETBALL

4 p.m.

Absegami at Oakcrest

5:30 p.m.

Cape May Tech at Buena

Wildwood Catholic at Middle Township

Pleasantville at St. Joseph

Pinelands at Central

6 p.m.

Cedar Creek at Ocean City

Lower Cape May at Egg Harbor Township

BOYS BASKETBALL

5:30 p.m.

Absegami at Oakcrest

Buena at Cape May Tech

Lower Cape May at Mainland

7 p.m.

Ocean City at Cedar Creek

Middle Township at Wildwood Catholic

St. Joseph at Pleasantville

WRESTLING

5:30 p.m.

Cedar Creek at Lower Cape May

6 p.m.

Absegami at Millville

Egg Harbor Township at Atlantic City

Buena at Middle Township

Ocean City at St. Augustine Prep

Clayton at Cumberland

Hammonton at Clearview

Washington Township at Holy Spirit

Monore Township at Lacey Township

Pinelands at Manchester Township

BOYS AND GIRLS SWIMMING

4 p.m.

Middle Township at Mainland

Barnegat vs. Manasquan at St. Francis Aquatic Center

7:30 p.m.

Lacey Township vs. Manchester at Lanoka Harbor YMCA

7:45 p.m.

Cumberland vs. Woodstown at Gloucester Tech

BOYS AND GIRLS INDOOR TRACK

3:45 p.m.

New Jersey state relays at Bennett Center

4 p.m.

Absegami vs. Atlantic City at Atlantic City Armory

BOYS AND GIRLS BOWLING

3:30 p.m.

Shore Conference Tournament at Finnegan’s Bowling Center

Other matches

3 p.m.

Southern vs. Central at Ocean Lanes

4 p.m.

Egg Harbor Township vs. Kingsway at Westbrook Lanes

Hammonton vs. Deptford at Brunswick Zone

ICE HOCKEY

4 p.m.

St. Augustine Prep vs. Holy Ghost at Grundy Arena

