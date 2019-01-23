GIRLS BASKETBALL
4 p.m.
Absegami at Oakcrest
5:30 p.m.
Cape May Tech at Buena
Wildwood Catholic at Middle Township
Pleasantville at St. Joseph
Pinelands at Central
6 p.m.
Cedar Creek at Ocean City
Lower Cape May at Egg Harbor Township
BOYS BASKETBALL
5:30 p.m.
Absegami at Oakcrest
Buena at Cape May Tech
Lower Cape May at Mainland
7 p.m.
Ocean City at Cedar Creek
Middle Township at Wildwood Catholic
St. Joseph at Pleasantville
WRESTLING
5:30 p.m.
Cedar Creek at Lower Cape May
6 p.m.
Absegami at Millville
Egg Harbor Township at Atlantic City
Buena at Middle Township
Ocean City at St. Augustine Prep
Clayton at Cumberland
Hammonton at Clearview
Washington Township at Holy Spirit
Monore Township at Lacey Township
Pinelands at Manchester Township
BOYS AND GIRLS SWIMMING
4 p.m.
Middle Township at Mainland
Barnegat vs. Manasquan at St. Francis Aquatic Center
7:30 p.m.
Lacey Township vs. Manchester at Lanoka Harbor YMCA
7:45 p.m.
Cumberland vs. Woodstown at Gloucester Tech
BOYS AND GIRLS INDOOR TRACK
3:45 p.m.
New Jersey state relays at Bennett Center
4 p.m.
Absegami vs. Atlantic City at Atlantic City Armory
BOYS AND GIRLS BOWLING
3:30 p.m.
Shore Conference Tournament at Finnegan’s Bowling Center
Other matches
3 p.m.
Southern vs. Central at Ocean Lanes
4 p.m.
Egg Harbor Township vs. Kingsway at Westbrook Lanes
Hammonton vs. Deptford at Brunswick Zone
ICE HOCKEY
4 p.m.
St. Augustine Prep vs. Holy Ghost at Grundy Arena
