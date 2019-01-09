010419_spt_millville 16
Buy Now

Atlantic City at Millville boys basketball, Thursday, January 3, 2019. Photo/Charles J. Olson

 Charles J. Olson

BOYS BASKETBALL

5:30 p.m.

Bridgeton at Millville

Cedar Creek at Atlantic Christian

Pleasantville at Egg Harbor Township

6 p.m.

Middle Township at Vineland

Absegami at Cape May Tech

Rancocas valley at Wildwood Catholic

7 p.m.

Holy Spirit at Atlantic City

GIRLS BASKETBALL

4 p.m.

Egg Harbor Township at Pleasantville

5:30 p.m.

Millville at Bridgeton

Atlantic City at Cedar Creek

Our Lady of Mercy Academy at Middle Township

Lacey Township at Donovan Catholic

Atlantic Tech at St. Joseph

6 p.m.

Cape May Tech at Lower Cape May

WRESTLING

5 p.m.

Oakcrest at Holy Spirit

Atlantic City at St. Augustine Prep

5:45 p.m.

Pinelands at Central Reg.

6 p.m.

Absegami at Buena

Cumberland at Triton

Barnegat at Lacey Township

Collingswood at St. Joseph

7 p.m.

Middle Township at Lower Cape May

Hammonton at Williamstown

BOYS AND GIRLS SWIMMING

3:30 p.m.

Millville vs. Vineland at Holly City Family Center

4 p.m.

Southern vs. Toms River North at St. Francis Aquatic Center

BOYS AND GIRLS INDOOR TRACK

4 p.m.

South Jersey at Atlantic City Armory

4 p.m.

Ocean County Championship at Toms river Bubble

ICE HOCKEY

3 p.m.

Southern vs. Old Bridge at Old Bridge Municipal Center

4 p.m.

St. Augustine Prep vs. LaSalle University at Hatfield Ice Arena

6 p.m.

Toms River North at Lacey Township

BOYS BOWLING

4 p.m.

St. Augustine Prep vs. Bishop Eustace at Playdrome Super Bowl

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week!

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Load comments