BOYS BASKETBALL
5:30 p.m.
Bridgeton at Millville
Cedar Creek at Atlantic Christian
Pleasantville at Egg Harbor Township
6 p.m.
Middle Township at Vineland
Absegami at Cape May Tech
Rancocas valley at Wildwood Catholic
7 p.m.
Holy Spirit at Atlantic City
GIRLS BASKETBALL
4 p.m.
Egg Harbor Township at Pleasantville
5:30 p.m.
Millville at Bridgeton
Atlantic City at Cedar Creek
Our Lady of Mercy Academy at Middle Township
Lacey Township at Donovan Catholic
Atlantic Tech at St. Joseph
6 p.m.
Cape May Tech at Lower Cape May
WRESTLING
5 p.m.
Oakcrest at Holy Spirit
Atlantic City at St. Augustine Prep
5:45 p.m.
Pinelands at Central Reg.
6 p.m.
Absegami at Buena
Cumberland at Triton
Barnegat at Lacey Township
Collingswood at St. Joseph
7 p.m.
Middle Township at Lower Cape May
Hammonton at Williamstown
BOYS AND GIRLS SWIMMING
3:30 p.m.
Millville vs. Vineland at Holly City Family Center
4 p.m.
Southern vs. Toms River North at St. Francis Aquatic Center
BOYS AND GIRLS INDOOR TRACK
4 p.m.
South Jersey at Atlantic City Armory
4 p.m.
Ocean County Championship at Toms river Bubble
ICE HOCKEY
3 p.m.
Southern vs. Old Bridge at Old Bridge Municipal Center
4 p.m.
St. Augustine Prep vs. LaSalle University at Hatfield Ice Arena
6 p.m.
Toms River North at Lacey Township
BOYS BOWLING
4 p.m.
St. Augustine Prep vs. Bishop Eustace at Playdrome Super Bowl
