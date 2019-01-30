GIRLS BASKETBALL
4 p.m.
Lower Cape May at Absegami
Mainland at Oakcrest
Vineland at Glassboro
5 p.m.
Atlantic City at Egg Harbor Twp.
5:30 p.m.
Millville at Atlantic Tech
BOYS BASKETBALL
5:30 p.m.
Absegami at Lower Cape May
Atlantic Tech at Millville
Oakcrest at Mainland
Glassboro at Vineland
Salem at Buena
7 p.m.
Bridgeton at St. Augustine Prep
Egg Harbor Twp. at Atlantic City
BOYS AND GIRLS INDOOR TRACK
4 p.m.
Absegami, Holy Spirit, Bridgeton at Atlantic City Armory
WRESTLING
5 p.m.
Buena at Cedar Creek
Egg Harbor Twp. at St. Augustine Prep
Lenape at Mainland
6 p.m.
Absegami at Ocean City
Middle Twp. at St. Joseph
Cumberland at Woodstown
Highland at Hammonton
Point Pleasant Borough at Barnegat
Lacey Twp. at Pinelands
6:30 p.m.
Toms River South at Southern
7 p.m.
Holy Spirit at Lower Cape May
ICE HOCKEY
3:30 p.m.
St. Augustine Prep vs. Princeton Day at Igloo Ice Arena
7:30 p.m.
Lacey Twp. at Central
BOYS AND GIRLS BOWLING
3 p.m.
Shore Conference Individual Tournament
4 p.m.
Hammonton vs. Kingsway at Westbrook Lanes
