Marinelli Wrestling Tournament
Buy Now

Art Marinelli Wrestling Tournament, at Egg Harbor Township High School, Thursday, Dec. 27, 2018. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)

 VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press

GIRLS BASKETBALL

4 p.m.

Lower Cape May at Absegami

Mainland at Oakcrest

Vineland at Glassboro

5 p.m.

Atlantic City at Egg Harbor Twp.

5:30 p.m.

Millville at Atlantic Tech

BOYS BASKETBALL

5:30 p.m.

Absegami at Lower Cape May

Atlantic Tech at Millville

Oakcrest at Mainland

Glassboro at Vineland

Salem at Buena

7 p.m.

Bridgeton at St. Augustine Prep

Egg Harbor Twp. at Atlantic City

BOYS AND GIRLS INDOOR TRACK

4 p.m.

Absegami, Holy Spirit, Bridgeton at Atlantic City Armory

WRESTLING

5 p.m.

Buena at Cedar Creek

Egg Harbor Twp. at St. Augustine Prep

Lenape at Mainland

6 p.m.

Absegami at Ocean City

Middle Twp. at St. Joseph

Cumberland at Woodstown

Highland at Hammonton

Point Pleasant Borough at Barnegat

Lacey Twp. at Pinelands

6:30 p.m.

Toms River South at Southern

7 p.m.

Holy Spirit at Lower Cape May

ICE HOCKEY

3:30 p.m.

St. Augustine Prep vs. Princeton Day at Igloo Ice Arena

7:30 p.m.

Lacey Twp. at Central

BOYS AND GIRLS BOWLING

3 p.m.

Shore Conference Individual Tournament

4 p.m.

Hammonton vs. Kingsway at Westbrook Lanes

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week!

Contact: 609-272-7210

MGitsas@pressofac.com

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Load comments