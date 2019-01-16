GIRLS BASKETBALL
4:15 p.m.
Clearview at Cumberland
5 p.m.
Pleasantville at Our Lady of Mercy Academy
Wildwood at Woodstown
5:30 p.m.
Bridgeton at Egg Harbor Township
Cape May Tech at Middle Township
Hammonton at Highland
6 p.m.
Millville at Vineland
St. Joseph at Wildwood Catholic
BOYS BASKETBALL
5:30 p.m.
Middle Township at cape May Tech
Vineland at Millville
Cumberland at Clearview
Highland at Hammonton
6 p.m.
Atlantic City at St. Augustine Prep
Woodstown at Wildwood
6:30 p.m.
Barnegat at Donovan Catholic
7 p.m.
Egg Harbor Township at Bridgeton
Wildwood Catholic at St. Joseph
WRESTLING
6 p.m.
St. Augustine Prep at Absegami
Middle Township at Oakcrest
Ocean City at Mainland
Atlantic City at Vineland
Hammonton at Notre Dame H.S.
Marlboro at Barnegat
St. Joseph at Holy Spirit
Donovan Catholic at Lacey Township
Jackson Liberty at Pinelands
6:30 p.m.
Central Reg. at Southern
7 p.m.
Buena at Lower Cape May
BOYS AND GIRLS SWIMMING
4 p.m.
Southern vs. Jackson Memorial at St. Francis Aquatic Center
BOYS AND GIRLS BOWLING
4 p.m.
Egg Harbor Township at Brunswick Zone
