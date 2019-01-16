Wildwood Catholic vs St. Augustine Prep boys basketball game
Wildwood Catholic's Dave Zarfatti dives for the ball as St. Augustine Prep's Andrew Delaney takes possession during Tuesday night's game.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

4:15 p.m.

Clearview at Cumberland

5 p.m.

Pleasantville at Our Lady of Mercy Academy

Wildwood at Woodstown

5:30 p.m.

Bridgeton at Egg Harbor Township

Cape May Tech at Middle Township

Hammonton at Highland

6 p.m.

Millville at Vineland

St. Joseph at Wildwood Catholic

BOYS BASKETBALL

5:30 p.m.

Middle Township at cape May Tech

Vineland at Millville

Cumberland at Clearview

Highland at Hammonton

6 p.m.

Atlantic City at St. Augustine Prep

Woodstown at Wildwood

6:30 p.m.

Barnegat at Donovan Catholic

7 p.m.

Egg Harbor Township at Bridgeton

Wildwood Catholic at St. Joseph

WRESTLING

6 p.m.

St. Augustine Prep at Absegami

Middle Township at Oakcrest

Ocean City at Mainland

Atlantic City at Vineland

Hammonton at Notre Dame H.S.

Marlboro at Barnegat

St. Joseph at Holy Spirit

Donovan Catholic at Lacey Township

Jackson Liberty at Pinelands

6:30 p.m.

Central Reg. at Southern

7 p.m.

Buena at Lower Cape May

BOYS AND GIRLS SWIMMING

4 p.m.

Southern vs. Jackson Memorial at St. Francis Aquatic Center

BOYS AND GIRLS BOWLING

4 p.m.

Egg Harbor Township at Brunswick Zone

