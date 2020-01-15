GIRLS BASKETBALL
4 p.m.
Cedar Creek at Absegami
Our Lady of Mercy at Pleasantville
Delsea at Cumberland
5:30 p.m.
Egg Harbor Twp. at Bridgeton
Middle Twp. at Cape May Tech
Vineland at Millville
Gloucester Tech at Hammonton
Atlantic City at Mainland
6 p.m.
Holy Spirit at Lower Cape May
Oakcrest at Ocean City
Wildwood Catholic vs. Sanford at RCSJ — Cumberland Campus
BOYS BASKETBALL
5:30 p.m.
Absegami at Cedar Creek
Bridgeton at Egg Harbor Twp.
Ocean City at Oakcrest
Delsea at Cumberland
Hammonton at Gloucester Tech
6 p.m.
Millville at Vineland
Pleasantville at St. Augustine Prep
7 p.m.
Cape May Tech at Middle Twp.
Lower Cape May at Holy Spirit
Wildwood Catholic vs.St. Joseph
WRESTLING
4 p.m.
Schalick at Hammonton
5 p.m.
Barnegat vs. Schalick at St. Joseph
5:30 p.m.
Oakcrest at Atlantic City
6 p.m.
Mainland at Lenape
7 p.m.
Pinelands at Lower Cape May
Middle Twp. at Buena
ICE HOCKEY
4:30 p.m.
St. Augustine vs. Pope John XXIII at Skylands Ice World
8 p.m.
Lacey vs. Red Bank at Armory
BOYS AND GIRLS BOWLING
3:30 p.m.
Lacey Twp. at Pinelands
