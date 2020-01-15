Photo: emx_010520_gal_mlgbb

Mainland Regional High School girls basketball team plays Cherokee High School, in Absecon, Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)

 VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press

GIRLS BASKETBALL

4 p.m.

Cedar Creek at Absegami

Our Lady of Mercy at Pleasantville

Delsea at Cumberland

5:30 p.m.

Egg Harbor Twp. at Bridgeton

Middle Twp. at Cape May Tech

Vineland at Millville

Gloucester Tech at Hammonton

Atlantic City at Mainland

6 p.m.

Holy Spirit at Lower Cape May

Oakcrest at Ocean City

Wildwood Catholic vs. Sanford at RCSJ — Cumberland Campus

BOYS BASKETBALL

5:30 p.m.

Absegami at Cedar Creek

Bridgeton at Egg Harbor Twp.

Ocean City at Oakcrest

Delsea at Cumberland

Hammonton at Gloucester Tech

6 p.m.

Millville at Vineland

Pleasantville at St. Augustine Prep

7 p.m.

Cape May Tech at Middle Twp.

Lower Cape May at Holy Spirit

Wildwood Catholic vs.St. Joseph

WRESTLING

4 p.m.

Schalick at Hammonton

5 p.m.

Barnegat vs. Schalick at St. Joseph

5:30 p.m.

Oakcrest at Atlantic City

6 p.m.

Mainland at Lenape

7 p.m.

Pinelands at Lower Cape May

Middle Twp. at Buena

ICE HOCKEY

4:30 p.m.

St. Augustine vs. Pope John XXIII at Skylands Ice World

8 p.m.

Lacey vs. Red Bank at Armory

BOYS AND GIRLS BOWLING

3:30 p.m.

Lacey Twp. at Pinelands

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Load comments