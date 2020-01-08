Atlantic City St. Joe's Boys Basketball

Atlantic City High School boys basketball team plays St. Joseph, at Atlantic City, Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)

 VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press

BOYS BASKETBALL

5:30 p.m.

Cape May Tech at Atlantic Christian

7 p.m.

St. Joseph at Middle Twp.

Wildwood Catholic at Pleasantville

GIRLS BASKETBALL

4 p.m.

Buena at Our Lady of Mercy

5:15 p.m.

Barnegat at Point Pleasant Beach

5:30 p.m.

Atlantic Christian at Cape May Tech

5:45 p.m.

Shore at Pinelands

WRESTLING

5 p.m.

Absegami at St. Augustine Prep

5:30 p.m.

Egg Harbor Twp. at Millville

6 p.m.

Cedar Creek at St. Joseph

Oakcrest at Middle Twp.

Mainland at Ocean City

Triton at Cumberland

Williamstown at Hammonton

7 p.m.

Lower Cape May at Buena

COED SWIMMING

4:30 p.m.

Lower Cape May vs. Buena at Joseph Von Savage Memorial Pool

BOYS AND GIRLS INDOOR TRACK

5 p.m.

South Jersey Relays at Toms River Bennett Center

BOYS AND GIRLS BOWLING

3:30 p.m.

Southern vs. Toms River South at Ocean Lanes

Lacey Twp. vs. Donovan Catholic at Ocean Lanes

GIRLS BOWLING

3:45 p.m.

Our Lady of Mercy vs. Washington Twp. at Brunswick Zone (Turnersville)

BOYS BOWLING

4 p.m.

St. Augustine Prep vs. Washington Twp at Brunswick Zone (Turnersville)

ICE HOCKEY

4:45 p.m.

St. Augustine Prep vs.St.Joseph Prep at Class of 1923 Arena

