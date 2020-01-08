BOYS BASKETBALL
5:30 p.m.
Cape May Tech at Atlantic Christian
7 p.m.
St. Joseph at Middle Twp.
Wildwood Catholic at Pleasantville
GIRLS BASKETBALL
4 p.m.
Buena at Our Lady of Mercy
5:15 p.m.
Barnegat at Point Pleasant Beach
5:30 p.m.
Atlantic Christian at Cape May Tech
5:45 p.m.
Shore at Pinelands
WRESTLING
5 p.m.
Absegami at St. Augustine Prep
5:30 p.m.
Egg Harbor Twp. at Millville
6 p.m.
Cedar Creek at St. Joseph
Oakcrest at Middle Twp.
Mainland at Ocean City
Triton at Cumberland
Williamstown at Hammonton
7 p.m.
Lower Cape May at Buena
COED SWIMMING
4:30 p.m.
Lower Cape May vs. Buena at Joseph Von Savage Memorial Pool
BOYS AND GIRLS INDOOR TRACK
5 p.m.
South Jersey Relays at Toms River Bennett Center
BOYS AND GIRLS BOWLING
3:30 p.m.
Southern vs. Toms River South at Ocean Lanes
Lacey Twp. vs. Donovan Catholic at Ocean Lanes
GIRLS BOWLING
3:45 p.m.
Our Lady of Mercy vs. Washington Twp. at Brunswick Zone (Turnersville)
BOYS BOWLING
4 p.m.
St. Augustine Prep vs. Washington Twp at Brunswick Zone (Turnersville)
ICE HOCKEY
4:45 p.m.
St. Augustine Prep vs.St.Joseph Prep at Class of 1923 Arena
