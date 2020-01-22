BOWLING
3:30 p.m.
Pinelands vs. Donovan Catholic at Ocean Lanes
3:45 p.m.
Our Lady of Mercy/St. Augustine Prep vs. Seneca at Medford Lanes
GIRLS BOWLING
3 p.m.
Barnegat/Lacey Twp. at Shore Conference Tournament at Finnegan’s Lane
BOYS BASKETBALL
5:30 p.m.
Bridgeton at Egg Harbor Twp.
6 p.m.
Cedar Creek at Ocean City
7 p.m.
Oakcrest at Absegami
Mainland at Lower Cape May
St. Augustine Prep at Wildwood Catholic
GIRLS BASKETBALL
4 p.m.
Absegami at Oakcrest
5 p.m.
Lower Cape May at Mainland
5:30 p.m.
Cape May Tech at Buena
Ocean City at Cedar Creek
Egg Harbor Twp. at Bridgeton
7 p.m.
Our Lady of Mercy at Middle Twp.
INDOOR TRACK
4 p.m.
Atlantic City vs. Armory at Atlantic City Armory
5 p.m.
Absegami/Millville/Ocean City/Vineland/Hammonton/Atlantic City at Bennett Center
Lower Cape May at Toms River North
SWIMMING
2:30 p.m.
Toms River East at Lacey Twp.
4 p.m.
Absegami at Egg Harbor Twp.
Barnegat vs. Central at St. Francis Center
7:30 p.m.
Cumberland vs. Delsea at GCIT
WRESTLING
4 p.m.
Lower Cape May at Holy Spirit
5:30 p.m.
Mainland at Maple Shade
6 p.m.
Vineland at Millville
St. Augustine Prep at Egg Harbor Twp.
Southern at Central
Clearview at Hammonton
Manchester Twp. at Barnegat
Jackson Liberty at Pinelands
7 p.m.
Cumberland at Clayton
