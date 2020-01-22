Egg Harbor Township vs Mainland swim meet

Egg Harbor Township Joey Tepper places first in 200 IM swim meet against Mainland Regional at Egg Harbor Township Tuesday Jan 14, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City

 Edward Lea

BOWLING

3:30 p.m.

Pinelands vs. Donovan Catholic at Ocean Lanes

3:45 p.m.

Our Lady of Mercy/St. Augustine Prep vs. Seneca at Medford Lanes

GIRLS BOWLING

3 p.m.

Barnegat/Lacey Twp. at Shore Conference Tournament at Finnegan’s Lane

BOYS BASKETBALL

5:30 p.m.

Bridgeton at Egg Harbor Twp.

6 p.m.

Cedar Creek at Ocean City

7 p.m.

Oakcrest at Absegami

Mainland at Lower Cape May

St. Augustine Prep at Wildwood Catholic

GIRLS BASKETBALL

4 p.m.

Absegami at Oakcrest

5 p.m.

Lower Cape May at Mainland

5:30 p.m.

Cape May Tech at Buena

Ocean City at Cedar Creek

Egg Harbor Twp. at Bridgeton

7 p.m.

Our Lady of Mercy at Middle Twp.

INDOOR TRACK

4 p.m.

Atlantic City vs. Armory at Atlantic City Armory

5 p.m.

Absegami/Millville/Ocean City/Vineland/Hammonton/Atlantic City at Bennett Center

Lower Cape May at Toms River North

SWIMMING

2:30 p.m.

Toms River East at Lacey Twp.

4 p.m.

Absegami at Egg Harbor Twp.

Barnegat vs. Central at St. Francis Center

7:30 p.m.

Cumberland vs. Delsea at GCIT

WRESTLING

4 p.m.

Lower Cape May at Holy Spirit

5:30 p.m.

Mainland at Maple Shade

6 p.m.

Vineland at Millville

St. Augustine Prep at Egg Harbor Twp.

Southern at Central

Clearview at Hammonton

Manchester Twp. at Barnegat

Jackson Liberty at Pinelands

7 p.m.

Cumberland at Clayton

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Load comments