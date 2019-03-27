Kroeger Lacrosse Faceoff
Buy Now

The Ocean City lacrosse team during practice, in Ocean City, Wednesday, March 20, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)

 VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press/

BOYS LACROSSE

3:45 p.m.

Toms River South at Lacey Township

4 p.m.

Absegami at Delran

Mainland at Egg Harbor Township

Lower Cape May at Middle Township

Cinnaminson at Oakcrest

Freehold Borough at Southern

Barnegat at Middletown

5:30 p.m.

Cedar Creek at Ocean City

GIRLS LACROSSE

3:45 p.m.

Atlantic City at Lower Cape May

Middletown at Barnegat

Toms River North at Pinelands

4 p.m.

Oakcrest at Absegami

Holy Spirit at Cedar Creek

Egg Harbor Township at Mainland

Ocean City at Moorestown

Our Lady of Mercy Academy at Pennsauken

Lacey Township at Southern

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week!

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Load comments