BOYS LACROSSE
3:45 p.m.
Toms River South at Lacey Township
4 p.m.
Absegami at Delran
Mainland at Egg Harbor Township
Lower Cape May at Middle Township
Cinnaminson at Oakcrest
Freehold Borough at Southern
Barnegat at Middletown
5:30 p.m.
Cedar Creek at Ocean City
GIRLS LACROSSE
3:45 p.m.
Atlantic City at Lower Cape May
Middletown at Barnegat
Toms River North at Pinelands
4 p.m.
Oakcrest at Absegami
Holy Spirit at Cedar Creek
Egg Harbor Township at Mainland
Ocean City at Moorestown
Our Lady of Mercy Academy at Pennsauken
Lacey Township at Southern
