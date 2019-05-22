BOYS LACROSSE
South Jersey Group III semifinals
4 p.m.
(3) Shawnee at (2) Ocean City
South Jersey Group IV semifinals
5:30 p.m.
(5) Southern at (1) Montgomery
BOYS TENNIS
New Jersey Group I semifinal
9 a.m.
Middle Twp. at Highland Park
New Jersey Non-Public A finals
1 p.m.
Delbarton at St. Augustine Prep
Regular season
3:45 p.m.
Lacey Twp. at Pinelands
4 p.m.
Cedar Creek at Wildwood Catholic
BASEBALL
4 p.m.
Bridgeton at Wildwood
Middle Twp. at Cedar Creek
Pleasantville at ACIT
SOFTBALL
South Jersey Non-Public B quarterfinals
4 p.m.
(5) Our Lady of Mercy Academy at (4) Rutgers Prep
Regular season
3:45 p.m.
Pleasantville at Lower Cape May
4 p.m.
Middle Twp. at Cedar Creek
Oakcrest at Mainland
BOYS AND GIRLS GOLF
4 p.m.
Cedar Creek vs. Wildwood Catholic at Wildwood Golf and Country Club
Bridgeton vs. Mainland at Linwood Country Club
BOYS AND GIRLS TRACK
4 p.m.
South Jersey Non-Public B playoffs
