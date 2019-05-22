Toms River High School South vs. Ocean City lacrosse tournament

Tom Rivers South vs Ocean City in the first round of the state lacrosse tournament. May 15, 2019 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)

 Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer

BOYS LACROSSE

South Jersey Group III semifinals

4 p.m.

(3) Shawnee at (2) Ocean City

South Jersey Group IV semifinals

5:30 p.m.

(5) Southern at (1) Montgomery

BOYS TENNIS

New Jersey Group I semifinal

9 a.m.

Middle Twp. at Highland Park

New Jersey Non-Public A finals

1 p.m.

Delbarton at St. Augustine Prep

Regular season

3:45 p.m.

Lacey Twp. at Pinelands

4 p.m.

Cedar Creek at Wildwood Catholic

BASEBALL

4 p.m.

Bridgeton at Wildwood

Middle Twp. at Cedar Creek

Pleasantville at ACIT

SOFTBALL

South Jersey Non-Public B quarterfinals

4 p.m.

(5) Our Lady of Mercy Academy at (4) Rutgers Prep

Regular season

3:45 p.m.

Pleasantville at Lower Cape May

4 p.m.

Middle Twp. at Cedar Creek

Oakcrest at Mainland

BOYS AND GIRLS GOLF

4 p.m.

Cedar Creek vs. Wildwood Catholic at Wildwood Golf and Country Club

Bridgeton vs. Mainland at Linwood Country Club

BOYS AND GIRLS TRACK

4 p.m.

South Jersey Non-Public B playoffs

