Holy Spirit vs Absegami Field Hockey

Holy Spirit vs Absegami Field Hockey. Sept. 30, 2019 Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer

 Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer

BOYS SOCCER

3:45 p.m.

Cedar Creek at Absegami

Vineland at Atlantic City

Donovan Catholic at Barnegat

Mainland at Ocean City

4 p.m.

Lower Cape May at Middle Twp.

Ocean City vs. Mainland at Tennessee Ave.

Cumberland at Triton

4:15 p.m.

Southern at Jackson Memorial

6 p.m.

Egg Harbor Twp. at St. Augustine Prep

6:30 p.m.

Jackson Liberty at Lacey Twp.

Lakewood at Pinelands

CROSS COUNTRY

3:45 p.m.

Lakewood and Jackson Liberty at Barnegat

FIELD HOCKEY

3:45 p.m.

Vineland at Absegami

Bridgeton at Egg Harbor Twp.

Holy Spirit at Cedar Creek

Mainland at Millville

Oakcrest at Buena

4 p.m.

Middle Twp. at St. Joseph

Ocean City at Atlantic City

Hammonton at Williamstown

GIRLS SOCCER

3:45 p.m.

Ocean City at Mainland

Barnegat at Donovan Catholic

Lacey Twp. at Jackson Liberty

Atlantic City at Vineland

4 p.m.

Jackson Memorial at Southern

Triton at Cumberland

Wildwood vs. Clayton at Maxwell Field

4:15 p.m.

Pinelands at Lakewood

4:30 p.m.

Cape May County Tech at Gloucester Twp. Tech.

6 p.m.

Vineland vs. Atlantic City at Gittone Stadium

6:30 p.m.

Middle Twp. at Lower Cape May

GIRLS TENNIS

10:30 a.m.

Absegami at Clearview

2 p.m.

Buena at Arthur P. Schalick

3 p.m.

Hammonton at Ocean City

Winslow Twp. at Lacey Twp.

Cherry Hill West at Mainland

3:45 p.m.

Toms River North at Southern

Barnegat at Donovan Catholic

4 p.m.

Cedar Creek vs. Our Lady of Mercy at St. Augustine Prep

Williamstown at Vineland

GYMNASTICS

4 p.m.

Jackson Liberty and Manchester at Lacey Twp.

SURFING

3:30 p.m.

Ocean City vs. Southern at 5th St. Beach

VOLLEYBALL

3:45 p.m.

Toms River East at Barnegat

4 p.m.

Cinnaminson at Absegami

Pinelands at Donovan Catholic

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Load comments