BOYS SOCCER
3:45 p.m.
Cedar Creek at Absegami
Vineland at Atlantic City
Donovan Catholic at Barnegat
Mainland at Ocean City
4 p.m.
Lower Cape May at Middle Twp.
Ocean City vs. Mainland at Tennessee Ave.
Cumberland at Triton
4:15 p.m.
Southern at Jackson Memorial
6 p.m.
Egg Harbor Twp. at St. Augustine Prep
6:30 p.m.
Jackson Liberty at Lacey Twp.
Lakewood at Pinelands
CROSS COUNTRY
3:45 p.m.
Lakewood and Jackson Liberty at Barnegat
FIELD HOCKEY
3:45 p.m.
Vineland at Absegami
Bridgeton at Egg Harbor Twp.
Holy Spirit at Cedar Creek
Mainland at Millville
Oakcrest at Buena
4 p.m.
Middle Twp. at St. Joseph
Ocean City at Atlantic City
Hammonton at Williamstown
GIRLS SOCCER
3:45 p.m.
Ocean City at Mainland
Barnegat at Donovan Catholic
Lacey Twp. at Jackson Liberty
Atlantic City at Vineland
4 p.m.
Jackson Memorial at Southern
Triton at Cumberland
Wildwood vs. Clayton at Maxwell Field
4:15 p.m.
Pinelands at Lakewood
4:30 p.m.
Cape May County Tech at Gloucester Twp. Tech.
6 p.m.
Vineland vs. Atlantic City at Gittone Stadium
6:30 p.m.
Middle Twp. at Lower Cape May
GIRLS TENNIS
10:30 a.m.
Absegami at Clearview
2 p.m.
Buena at Arthur P. Schalick
3 p.m.
Hammonton at Ocean City
Winslow Twp. at Lacey Twp.
Cherry Hill West at Mainland
3:45 p.m.
Toms River North at Southern
Barnegat at Donovan Catholic
4 p.m.
Cedar Creek vs. Our Lady of Mercy at St. Augustine Prep
Williamstown at Vineland
GYMNASTICS
4 p.m.
Jackson Liberty and Manchester at Lacey Twp.
SURFING
3:30 p.m.
Ocean City vs. Southern at 5th St. Beach
VOLLEYBALL
3:45 p.m.
Toms River East at Barnegat
4 p.m.
Cinnaminson at Absegami
Pinelands at Donovan Catholic
