FIELD HOCKEY
S.J. Group IV quarterfinals
2 p.m.
(6) Egg Harbor Twp. at (3) Southern
3 p.m.
(5) Shawnee at (4) Millville
Other games
3:45 p.m.
Oakcrest at Holy Spirit
St. Joseph at Vineland
4 p.m.
Allentown at Pinelands
GIRLS SOCCER
South Jersey coaches Association Tournament semifinals
6 p.m.
(3) Ocean City vs. (2) Rancocas Valley at DeCou Fields
Other games
3:45 p.m.
Pleasantville at Buena
Brick Twp. at Lacey Twp.
4 p.m.
Wildwood Catholic at Salem
Wildwood at St. Joseph
5:30 p.m.
Egg Harbor Twp. at Atlantic City
6 p.m.
Oakcrest at Absegami
Donovan catholic at Pinelands
Bridgeton at Vineland
Our Lady of Mercy at Seneca
BOYS SOCCER
3:45 p.m.
Egg Harbor Twp. at Millville
Buena at Pleasantville
Vineland at Hammonton
New Egypt at Barnegat
Lacey Twp. at Brick Twp.
4 p.m.
Middle Twp. at Woodstown
St. Joseph at Wildwood
6 p.m.
Wildwood Catholic at Lower Cape May
GIRLS TENNIS
2 p.m.
CAL Championship at Vineland
Other matches
3:45 p.m.
Brick Twp. at Lacey Twp.
4 p.m
Bridgeton at Penns Grove
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Shore Conference Tournament quarterfinals
4:30 pm.
Jackson Liberty at Southern
Pinelands at Brick Twp.
Other matches
3:45 p.m
St. Joseph at Absegami
Oakcrest at Pleasantville
4 p.m.
Egg Harbor Twp. at Mainland
ACIT at Lower Cape May
Middle Twp. at Our Lady of Mercy
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.