Ocean City Girls Soccer wins C.A.L.

Ocean City Girls Soccer team are the C.A.L. champions after defeating Millville 2-0. Oct.14, 2019 Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer

 Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer

FIELD HOCKEY

S.J. Group IV quarterfinals

2 p.m.

(6) Egg Harbor Twp. at (3) Southern

3 p.m.

(5) Shawnee at (4) Millville

Other games

3:45 p.m.

Oakcrest at Holy Spirit

St. Joseph at Vineland

4 p.m.

Allentown at Pinelands

GIRLS SOCCER

South Jersey coaches Association Tournament semifinals

6 p.m.

(3) Ocean City vs. (2) Rancocas Valley at DeCou Fields

Other games

3:45 p.m.

Pleasantville at Buena

Brick Twp. at Lacey Twp.

4 p.m.

Wildwood Catholic at Salem

Wildwood at St. Joseph

5:30 p.m.

Egg Harbor Twp. at Atlantic City

6 p.m.

Oakcrest at Absegami

Donovan catholic at Pinelands

Bridgeton at Vineland

Our Lady of Mercy at Seneca

BOYS SOCCER

3:45 p.m.

Egg Harbor Twp. at Millville

Buena at Pleasantville

Vineland at Hammonton

New Egypt at Barnegat

Lacey Twp. at Brick Twp.

4 p.m.

Middle Twp. at Woodstown

St. Joseph at Wildwood

6 p.m.

Wildwood Catholic at Lower Cape May

GIRLS TENNIS

2 p.m.

CAL Championship at Vineland

Other matches

3:45 p.m.

Brick Twp. at Lacey Twp.

4 p.m

Bridgeton at Penns Grove

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Shore Conference Tournament quarterfinals

4:30 pm.

Jackson Liberty at Southern

Pinelands at Brick Twp.

Other matches

3:45 p.m

St. Joseph at Absegami

Oakcrest at Pleasantville

4 p.m.

Egg Harbor Twp. at Mainland

ACIT at Lower Cape May

Middle Twp. at Our Lady of Mercy

