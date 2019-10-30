BOYS SOCCER
South Jersey Non-Public B
2 p.m.
Wildwood Catholic vs. Immaculata at Stone Harbor
CROSS COUNTRY
3 p.m.
Pinelands at Wells Mills Park
3:30 p.m.
Tri-County Conference Showcase at Cumberland
GIRLS SOCCER
South Jersey Non-Public B, quarterfinal
(6) Wardlaw-Hartridge at (3) Our Lady of Mercy
GIRLS TENNIS
4 p.m.
Our Lady of Mercy vs. Pleasantville at St. Augustine Prep
VOLLEYBALL
1 p.m.
Vernon Twp. at Barnegat
4 p.m.
Howells at Pinelands
