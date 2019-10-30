St Joe Field Hockey

St. Joseph's against Our Lady of Mercy Academy's high school field hockey game at St. Joseph High School Wednesday Sept 18, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press Atlantic City

 Edward Lea

BOYS SOCCER

South Jersey Non-Public B

2 p.m.

Wildwood Catholic vs. Immaculata at Stone Harbor

CROSS COUNTRY

3 p.m.

Pinelands at Wells Mills Park

3:30 p.m.

Tri-County Conference Showcase at Cumberland

GIRLS SOCCER

South Jersey Non-Public B, quarterfinal

(6) Wardlaw-Hartridge at (3) Our Lady of Mercy

GIRLS TENNIS

4 p.m.

Our Lady of Mercy vs. Pleasantville at St. Augustine Prep

VOLLEYBALL

1 p.m.

Vernon Twp. at Barnegat

4 p.m.

Howells at Pinelands

