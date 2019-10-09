Cedar Creek vs Millville field hockey

Cedar Creek's against Millville's Casey during the first half of high school field hockey game at Cedar Creek High School Wednesday Sept 4, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City

 Edward Lea

BOYS SOCCER

Shore Conference Tournament round one

3:45 p.m.

(17) Pinelands at (16) Toms River South

Other matches

3:45 p.m.

Pleasantville at St. Joseph

4 p.m.

Oakcrest at Florence Twp.

Cumberland at Buena

FIELD HOCKEY

3:45 p.m.

Cedar Creek at GCIT

Oakcrest at Holy Spirit

Buena at Vineland

Pinelands at Donovan Catholic

4 p.m.

Glassboro at Our Lady of Mercy

Point Pleasant Borough at Lacey Twp.

4:15 p.m.

Kingsway at Hammonton

6 p.m.

Bridgeton at Cumberland

Middle Twp. at Ocean City

GIRLS SOCCER

4 p.m.

Cumberland at Gloucester City

GIRLS TENNIS

3:45 p.m.

Holy Spirit at Cedar Creek

Atlantic City at Millville

Our Lady of Mercy at Pleasantville

Donovan Catholic at Lacey Twp.

4 p.m.

Wildwood Catholic at Oakcrest

Wildwood at Woodstown

Cumberland at Hammonton

VOLLEYBALL

3:45 p.m.

Oakcrest at St. Joseph

Lacey Twp. at Barnegat

4 p.m.

Middle Twp. at Lower Cape May

GCIT at Our Lady of Mercy

Camden County Tech at Hammonton

5:30 p.m.

Brick Twp. at Southern

