BOYS SOCCER
Shore Conference Tournament round one
3:45 p.m.
(17) Pinelands at (16) Toms River South
Other matches
3:45 p.m.
Pleasantville at St. Joseph
4 p.m.
Oakcrest at Florence Twp.
Cumberland at Buena
FIELD HOCKEY
3:45 p.m.
Cedar Creek at GCIT
Oakcrest at Holy Spirit
Buena at Vineland
Pinelands at Donovan Catholic
4 p.m.
Glassboro at Our Lady of Mercy
Point Pleasant Borough at Lacey Twp.
4:15 p.m.
Kingsway at Hammonton
6 p.m.
Bridgeton at Cumberland
Middle Twp. at Ocean City
GIRLS SOCCER
4 p.m.
Cumberland at Gloucester City
GIRLS TENNIS
3:45 p.m.
Holy Spirit at Cedar Creek
Atlantic City at Millville
Our Lady of Mercy at Pleasantville
Donovan Catholic at Lacey Twp.
4 p.m.
Wildwood Catholic at Oakcrest
Wildwood at Woodstown
Cumberland at Hammonton
VOLLEYBALL
3:45 p.m.
Oakcrest at St. Joseph
Lacey Twp. at Barnegat
4 p.m.
Middle Twp. at Lower Cape May
GCIT at Our Lady of Mercy
Camden County Tech at Hammonton
5:30 p.m.
Brick Twp. at Southern
