FIELD HOCKEY
3:45 p.m.
Bridgeton at Absegami
Cedar Creek at Lower Cape May
Egg Harbor Twp. at Millville
Ocean City at Mainland
Atlantic City at Vineland
Toms River South at Southern
Point Pleasant Borough at Barnegat
Holy Spirit at Buena
Lakewood at Lacey Twp.
4 p.m.
Middle Twp. at Our Lady of Mercy
Cumberland at Delsea
Gloucester Tech at Hammonton
Pinelands at Jackson Liberty
4:15 p.m.
St. Joseph at Oakcrest
GIRLS SOCCER
3:45 p.m.
Middle Twp. at Absegami
Bridgeton at Vineland
Our Lady of Mercy at Cape May Tech
Ocean City at Cedar Creek
Atlantic City at Millville
Pleasantville at St. Joseph
4 p.m.
Oakcrest at Lower Cape May
Wildwood Catholic at Buena
Holy Spirit at ACIT
Manland at Cinnaminson
BOYS SOCCER
3:45 p.m.
Absegami at Middle Twp.
Cedar Creek at Ocean City
Millville at Atlantic City
St. Joseph at Pleasantville
ACIT at St. Augustine Prep
4 p.m.
Lower Cape May at Mainland
Buena at Wildwood Catholic
6 p.m.
Vineland at Bridgeton
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
3:45 p.m.
Our Lady of Mercy at Oakcrest
Lakewood at Barnegat
4 p.m.
Absegami at Cedar Creek
Lower Cape May at Egg Harbor Twp.
Pleasantville at Middle Twp.
Lacey Twp. at Donovan Catholic
Mainland at ACIT
5:15 p.m.
Point Pleasant Borough at Pinelands
5:30 p.m.
Southern at Brick Memorial
GIRLS TENNIS
3:45 p.m.
Cedar Creek at Mainland
Schalick at Vineland
Lacey Twp. at Point Pleasant Borough
4 p.m.
Holy Spirit at Millville
Southern at Central
Cumberland at Delsea
Gloucester Tech at Hammonton
Pitman at Wildwood
