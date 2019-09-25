Oakcrest vs Ocean City Boys Soccer

Ocean City’s Aidan Reid, left, and Oakcrest’s Gabe Paz battle for the ball during Thursday’s game in Mays Landing. Paz scored the game’s lone goal in the first half off a corner kick from Nick Cacopardo to help the Falcons improve to 5-0 with the win. Check out a photo gallery from this game at HSLive.me.

 Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer/

FIELD HOCKEY

3:45 p.m.

Bridgeton at Absegami

Cedar Creek at Lower Cape May

Egg Harbor Twp. at Millville

Ocean City at Mainland

Atlantic City at Vineland

Toms River South at Southern

Point Pleasant Borough at Barnegat

Holy Spirit at Buena

Lakewood at Lacey Twp.

4 p.m.

Middle Twp. at Our Lady of Mercy

Cumberland at Delsea

Gloucester Tech at Hammonton

Pinelands at Jackson Liberty

4:15 p.m.

St. Joseph at Oakcrest

GIRLS SOCCER

3:45 p.m.

Middle Twp. at Absegami

Bridgeton at Vineland

Our Lady of Mercy at Cape May Tech

Ocean City at Cedar Creek

Atlantic City at Millville

Pleasantville at St. Joseph

4 p.m.

Oakcrest at Lower Cape May

Wildwood Catholic at Buena

Holy Spirit at ACIT

Manland at Cinnaminson

BOYS SOCCER

3:45 p.m.

Absegami at Middle Twp.

Cedar Creek at Ocean City

Millville at Atlantic City

St. Joseph at Pleasantville

ACIT at St. Augustine Prep

4 p.m.

Lower Cape May at Mainland

Buena at Wildwood Catholic

6 p.m.

Vineland at Bridgeton

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

3:45 p.m.

Our Lady of Mercy at Oakcrest

Lakewood at Barnegat

4 p.m.

Absegami at Cedar Creek

Lower Cape May at Egg Harbor Twp.

Pleasantville at Middle Twp.

Lacey Twp. at Donovan Catholic

Mainland at ACIT

5:15 p.m.

Point Pleasant Borough at Pinelands

5:30 p.m.

Southern at Brick Memorial

GIRLS TENNIS

3:45 p.m.

Cedar Creek at Mainland

Schalick at Vineland

Lacey Twp. at Point Pleasant Borough

4 p.m.

Holy Spirit at Millville

Southern at Central

Cumberland at Delsea

Gloucester Tech at Hammonton

Pitman at Wildwood

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

​Contact: 609-272-7210

PMulranen@pressofac.com 

Twitter @ACPressMulranen

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Load comments