Ocean City Girls Soccer Preview
Ocean City's Page Panico,12th grade in action in a scrimmage. Aug.24, 2018 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)

 Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer

GIRLS SOCCER

3:45 p.m.

Absegami at Cedar Creek

Our Lady of Mercy Academy at Pleasantville

Bridgeton at Egg Harbor Township

Middle Township at Lower Cape May

Ocean City at Mainland

St. Joseph at Buena

Wildwood Catholic at Holy Spirit

BOYS SOCCER

3:45 p.m.

Cedar Creek at Absegami

Pleasantville at Oakcrest

Egg Harbor Township at Bridgeton

Lower Cape May at Middle Township

Buena at St. Joseph

Holy Spirit at Wildwood Catholic

FIELD HOCKEY

3:45 p.m.

Atlantic City at Bridgeton

Holy Spirit at Cedar Creek

Lakewood at Barnegat

Oakcrest at Buena

Lacey Township at Jackson Liberty

4:15 p.m.

Southern at Toms River East

5:15 p.m.

Manchester Township at Pinelands

GIRLS TENNIS

3:45 p.m.

Egg Harbor Township at Absegami

Ocean City at Holy Spirit

Cedar Creek at Middle Township

Atlantic City at Millville

Vineland at Oakcrest

Jackson Memorial at Southern

Barnegat at Pinelands

Jackson Liberty at Lacey Township

4 p.m.

Hammonton at Williamstown

Cumberland at Triton

Wildwood at Penns Grove

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

3:45 p.m.

Cedar Creek at Oakcrest

Atlantic Tech at Egg Harbor Township

Our Lady of Mercy Academy at Lower Cape May

Middle Township at St. Joseph

Mainland at Pleasantville

Barnegat at Manchester Township

Pinelands at Lacey Township

5 p.m.

Southern at Toms River East

GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY

3:45 p.m.

Oakcrest at Buena

Jackson Liberty vs. Lakewood at Lacey Township

BOYS CROSS COUNTRY

3:45 p.m.

Oakcrest at Buena

Jackson Liberty vs. Lakewood at Lacey Township

