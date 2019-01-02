GIRLS BASKETBALL
5:15 p.m.
Cedar Creek at Riverside
Point Pleasant Beach at Barnegat
Pinelands at Shore Reg.
WRESTLING
6 p.m.
Middle Twp. at Holy Spirit
Atlantic City at Ocean City
Barnegat at Manchester Twp.
BOYS AND GIRLS SWIMMING
4 p.m.
Vineland at Mainland
BOYS SWIMMING
4 p.m.
Pleasantville at Holy Spirit
GIRLS SWIMMING
4 p.m.
Our Lady of Mercy at Wildwood Catholic
7 p.m.
Middle. Twp vs. Buena at St. Augustine Prep
BOYS AND GIRLS BOWLING
4 p.m.
Hammonton vs. Deptford Twp. at Di Donato’s Bowling
Southern vs. Brick Memorial at Ocean Lanes
Barnegat vs. Manchester Twp. at Ocean Lanes
ICE HOCKEY
7:30 p.m.
Southern vs. Hunterdon Central at Winding River
BOYS AND GIRLS INDOOR TRCK
4 p.m.
Ocean County Relay Championships at The Bennett Center
