GIRLS BASKETBALL
3:45 p.m.
Howell at Southern Regional
4 p.m.
Atlantic Christian at Oakcrest
5:30 p.m.
Cape May Tech at Absegami
Pleasantville at Lindenwold
BOYS BASKETBALL
5:30 p.m.
Holy Spirit at Oakcrest
6 p.m.
Southern Regional at Manchester Township
7 p.m.
Lower Cape May Regional at Wildwood Catholic
Atlantic City at Vineland
BOYS AND GIRLS INDOOR TRACK
3:45 p.m.
State Indoor Championships at Toms River Bennett Complex
BOYS AND GIRLS BOWLING
9:00 a.m.
State Championships at Bowlero Carolier Lanes, North Brunswick
