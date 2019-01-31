GIRLS BASKETBALL
4 p.m.
Lower Cape May Regional at Oakcrest
Calvary at Pilgrim Academy
5:30 p.m.
Wildwood at Middle Township
Atlantic Tech at Egg Harbor Township
Absegami at Mainland Regional
BOYS BASKETBALL
5:30 p.m.
Calvary at Pilgrim Academy
6 p.m.
Deptford Township at Vineland
7 p.m.
Cedar Creek at Winslow Township
Egg Harbor Township at Atlantic Tech
Oakcrest at Lower Cape May Regional
Mainland Regional at Absegami
7:30 p.m.
St. Augustine Prep at Atlantic City
BOYS AND GIRLS DIVING
4 p.m.
Cape-Atlantic League Championship at Ocean City Aquatic Center
BOYS ICE HOCKEY
4:30 p.m.
St. Augustine vs. Christian Brothers Academy at Igloo Ice Arena
BOYS AND GIRLS BOWLING
3:30 p.m.
Southern Regional vs. Brick Township at Ocean Lanes
WRESTLING
6 p.m.
Buena Regional at St. Joseph
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.