Wildwood Ocean City Girls Basketball
Buy Now

Ocean City's Danielle Donoghue, 1, shoots on Wildwood's Imene Fathi, 11, in the third quarter, at Wildwood High School, Tuesday, Jan. 29, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)

 VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press

GIRLS BASKETBALL

4 p.m.

Lower Cape May Regional at Oakcrest

Calvary at Pilgrim Academy

5:30 p.m.

Wildwood at Middle Township

Atlantic Tech at Egg Harbor Township

Absegami at Mainland Regional

BOYS BASKETBALL

5:30 p.m.

Calvary at Pilgrim Academy

6 p.m.

Deptford Township at Vineland

7 p.m.

Cedar Creek at Winslow Township

Egg Harbor Township at Atlantic Tech

Oakcrest at Lower Cape May Regional

Mainland Regional at Absegami

7:30 p.m.

St. Augustine Prep at Atlantic City

BOYS AND GIRLS DIVING

4 p.m.

Cape-Atlantic League Championship at Ocean City Aquatic Center

BOYS ICE HOCKEY

4:30 p.m.

St. Augustine vs. Christian Brothers Academy at Igloo Ice Arena

BOYS AND GIRLS BOWLING

3:30 p.m.

Southern Regional vs. Brick Township at Ocean Lanes

WRESTLING

6 p.m.

Buena Regional at St. Joseph

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week!

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Load comments