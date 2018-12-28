122118_spt_wildwoodcatholic
Wildwood Catholic’s against Pleasantville’s during the first half of boys basketball game at Wildwood Catholic High School Thursday Dec 20, 2018. Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer

 Edward Lea / Staff Photographer

BOYS BASKETBALL

Boardwalk Basketball Classic

At Wildwoods Convention Center

George Holden Sr Memorial Consolation

9:30 a.m.

Cumberland Regional vs. Cristo Rey Philadelphia (Pa.)

Ray Martin Memorial Bracket

11 a.m.

Tacony Academy (Pa.) vs. Bridgeton

George Holden Sr Memorial Championship

3:45 p.m.

Lower Cape May Regional vs. Phil-Mont Christian (Pa.)

Ernie Troiano Sr Memorial Bracket

8:30 p.m.

John Carroll (Md.) vs. Millville

West Deptford Holiday Tournament

at RiverWinds

12/2 p.m.:

Cedar Creek vs TBD

Washington Township Tournament

12 p.m.

Egg Harbor Township vs. Haddonfield Memorial

Bulldawg Classic

at Rumson-Fair Haven High School

5 p.m.

Barnegat vs. Fort Hamilton

Regular season

3:30 p.m.

Trenton Central at Atlantic City

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Score at the Shore

at Southern Reg.

Third place game

1:30 p.m.

(4) Middle Township vs. (6) Southern Regional

Championship

3:15 p.m.

(1) Mainland vs. (2) Lenape

Boardwalk Basketball Classic

At Wildwoods Convention Center

Jay Craven Memorial Consolation

11 a.m.

Pemberton Township vs. Holy Spirit

Jay Craven Memorial Championship

3:45 p.m.

Absegami vs. Friends Central School (Pa.)

Big Al Nerenberg Memorial Championship

6:45 p.m.

Lower Moreland (Pa.) vs. Wildwood Catholic

Wolverine Holiday Tournament

at Woodstown

Championship

1:30 p.m.

Our Lady of Mercy vs. Bridgeton

West Deptford Holiday Tournament

at RiverWinds

(Time TBD)

Vineland vs. TBA

Regular season

5:15 p.m.

Cape May Tech at St. Dominic

WRESTLING

Mustang Classic

at Brick Memorial High School

(Time TBD)

10 a.m.

Cedar Creek, Cumberland at Clayton

INDOOR TRACK

at Ocean Breeze Indoor Complex

(Time TBD)

Coach Glynn Holiday Meet

