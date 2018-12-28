BOYS BASKETBALL
Boardwalk Basketball Classic
At Wildwoods Convention Center
George Holden Sr Memorial Consolation
9:30 a.m.
Cumberland Regional vs. Cristo Rey Philadelphia (Pa.)
Ray Martin Memorial Bracket
11 a.m.
Tacony Academy (Pa.) vs. Bridgeton
George Holden Sr Memorial Championship
3:45 p.m.
Lower Cape May Regional vs. Phil-Mont Christian (Pa.)
Ernie Troiano Sr Memorial Bracket
8:30 p.m.
John Carroll (Md.) vs. Millville
West Deptford Holiday Tournament
at RiverWinds
12/2 p.m.:
Cedar Creek vs TBD
Washington Township Tournament
12 p.m.
Egg Harbor Township vs. Haddonfield Memorial
Bulldawg Classic
at Rumson-Fair Haven High School
5 p.m.
Barnegat vs. Fort Hamilton
Regular season
3:30 p.m.
Trenton Central at Atlantic City
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Score at the Shore
at Southern Reg.
Third place game
1:30 p.m.
(4) Middle Township vs. (6) Southern Regional
Championship
3:15 p.m.
(1) Mainland vs. (2) Lenape
Boardwalk Basketball Classic
At Wildwoods Convention Center
Jay Craven Memorial Consolation
11 a.m.
Pemberton Township vs. Holy Spirit
Jay Craven Memorial Championship
3:45 p.m.
Absegami vs. Friends Central School (Pa.)
Big Al Nerenberg Memorial Championship
6:45 p.m.
Lower Moreland (Pa.) vs. Wildwood Catholic
Wolverine Holiday Tournament
at Woodstown
Championship
1:30 p.m.
Our Lady of Mercy vs. Bridgeton
West Deptford Holiday Tournament
at RiverWinds
(Time TBD)
Vineland vs. TBA
Regular season
5:15 p.m.
Cape May Tech at St. Dominic
WRESTLING
Mustang Classic
at Brick Memorial High School
(Time TBD)
10 a.m.
Cedar Creek, Cumberland at Clayton
INDOOR TRACK
at Ocean Breeze Indoor Complex
(Time TBD)
Coach Glynn Holiday Meet
