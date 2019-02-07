Battle by the Bay AC VS Pville
Pleasantville High School boys basketball team plays Atlantic City High at the Battle by the Bay basketball tournament, at Atlantic City High School, Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)

 VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press

BOYS BASKETBALL

5:30 p.m.

Gloucester Tech at Egg Harbor Township

Ocean City at Oakcrest

Vineland at Mainland Regional

Glassboro at Wildwood

6 p.m.

Buena Regional at Camden Academy Charter

6:30 p.m.

Barnegat at Pinelands Regional

7 p.m.

Absegami at Cedar Creek

Lower Cape May Regional at Holy Spirit

Cape May Tech at Middle Township

Cumberland Regional at Winslow Township

GIRLS BASKETBALL

4 p.m.

Our Lady of Mercy at Pleasantville

Glassboro at Wildwood

Camden Academy Charter at Buena Regional

4:45 p.m.

Vineland at Riverside

5:15 p.m.

Pinelands Regional at Barnegat

5:30 p.m.

Cedar Creek at Absegami

Middle Township at Cape May Tech

6 p.m.

Holy Spirit at Lower Cape May Regional

Oakcrest at Ocean City

WRESTLING

S.J. Non-Public A final

6 p.m.

(2) St. John Vianney at (1) St. Augustine Prep

S.J. Non-Public B final

7 p.m.

(2) Holy Spirit at (1) Camden Catholic

S.J. Group I final

7 p.m.

(3) Buena Regional at (1) Paulsboro

S.J. Group III final

6 p.m.

(2) Delsea Regional at (1) Lacey Township

S.J. Group V final

6:30 p.m.

(2) Howell at (1) Southern Regional

Other matches

4:30 p.m.

Toms River East, Shawnee at Barnegat

5 p.m.

Lenape at Middle Township

BOYS SWIMMING

S.J. Public C quarterfinals

4:30 p.m.

(4) Oakcrest vs. (5) Delsea Regional at Hess School

GIRLS SWIMMING

4:30 p.m.

S.J. Public C quarterfinals

(4) Oakcrest vs. (5) Delsea Regional at Hess School

BOYS ICE HOCKEY

6 p.m.

Southern Regional at Central Regional

