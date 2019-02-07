BOYS BASKETBALL
5:30 p.m.
Gloucester Tech at Egg Harbor Township
Ocean City at Oakcrest
Vineland at Mainland Regional
Glassboro at Wildwood
6 p.m.
Buena Regional at Camden Academy Charter
6:30 p.m.
Barnegat at Pinelands Regional
7 p.m.
Absegami at Cedar Creek
Lower Cape May Regional at Holy Spirit
Cape May Tech at Middle Township
Cumberland Regional at Winslow Township
GIRLS BASKETBALL
4 p.m.
Our Lady of Mercy at Pleasantville
Glassboro at Wildwood
Camden Academy Charter at Buena Regional
4:45 p.m.
Vineland at Riverside
5:15 p.m.
Pinelands Regional at Barnegat
5:30 p.m.
Cedar Creek at Absegami
Middle Township at Cape May Tech
6 p.m.
Holy Spirit at Lower Cape May Regional
Oakcrest at Ocean City
WRESTLING
S.J. Non-Public A final
6 p.m.
(2) St. John Vianney at (1) St. Augustine Prep
S.J. Non-Public B final
7 p.m.
(2) Holy Spirit at (1) Camden Catholic
S.J. Group I final
7 p.m.
(3) Buena Regional at (1) Paulsboro
S.J. Group III final
6 p.m.
(2) Delsea Regional at (1) Lacey Township
S.J. Group V final
6:30 p.m.
(2) Howell at (1) Southern Regional
Other matches
4:30 p.m.
Toms River East, Shawnee at Barnegat
5 p.m.
Lenape at Middle Township
BOYS SWIMMING
S.J. Public C quarterfinals
4:30 p.m.
(4) Oakcrest vs. (5) Delsea Regional at Hess School
GIRLS SWIMMING
4:30 p.m.
S.J. Public C quarterfinals
(4) Oakcrest vs. (5) Delsea Regional at Hess School
BOYS ICE HOCKEY
6 p.m.
Southern Regional at Central Regional
