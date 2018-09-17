Mainland vs Ocean City Girls Soccer
Buy Now

Mainland vs Ocean City girls soccer. Sept. 12, 2018, (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)

 Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer

GIRLS SOCCER

3:45 p.m.

Absegami at Mainland

Paulsboro at Bridgeton

Cedar Creek at Lower Cape May

Middle Township at Oakcrest

Holy Spirit at St. Joseph

Woodbury at Buena

Central at Pinelands

4 p.m.

Egg Harbor Township at Gateway

Southern at Jackson Liberty

Cumberland at Gloucester Tech

Salem at Wildwood

Lacey Township at St. Rose

4:15 p.m.

Hammonton at Kingsway

5 p.m.

Vineland at Millville

7 p.m.

Ocean City at Haddonfield

BOYS SOCCER

3:45 p.m.

Mainland at Absegami

Lower Cape May at Cedar Creek

Atlantic City at Egg Harbor Township

Oakcrest at Middle Township

St. Joseph at Holy Spirit

Buena at Woodbury

Wildwood Catholic at Atlantic Tech

4 p.m.

Gloucester Tech at Cumberland

Wildwood at Salem

St. Rose at Lacey Township

4:15 p.m.

Kingsway at Hammonton

7 p.m.

Vineland at Millville

Ocean City at St. Augustine Prep

FIELD HOCKEY

3:45 p.m.

Absegami at Atlantic City

Lower Cape May at Oakcrest

Millville at Vineland

Ocean City at Bridgeton

4 p.m.

Barnegat at Keyport

4:15 p.m.

Middle Township at Holy Spirit

Kingsway at Hammonton

5:30 p.m.

Southern at Toms River north

6:30 p.m.

Mainland at Egg Harbor Township

GIRLS TENNIS

3:45 p.m.

Absegami at Atlantic City

Ocean City at Bridgeton

Holy Spirit at Cedar Creek

Mainland at Egg Harbor Township

Middle Township at Pleasantville

Oakcrest at Buena

Vineland at Ocean City

Hammonton at Delsea

Barnegat at Donovan Catholic

Manchester Township at Lacey Township

Point Pleasant Borough at Pinelands

Our Lady of Mercy Academy at Wildwood Catholic

4 p.m.

Deptford Township at Cumberland

Pennsville at Wildwood

7:30 p.m.

Toms River North at Southern

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

3:45 p.m.

Lakewood at Lacey Township

Jackson Liberty at Pinelands

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week!

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.