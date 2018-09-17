GIRLS SOCCER
3:45 p.m.
Absegami at Mainland
Paulsboro at Bridgeton
Cedar Creek at Lower Cape May
Middle Township at Oakcrest
Holy Spirit at St. Joseph
Woodbury at Buena
Central at Pinelands
4 p.m.
Egg Harbor Township at Gateway
Southern at Jackson Liberty
Cumberland at Gloucester Tech
Salem at Wildwood
Lacey Township at St. Rose
4:15 p.m.
Hammonton at Kingsway
5 p.m.
Vineland at Millville
7 p.m.
Ocean City at Haddonfield
BOYS SOCCER
3:45 p.m.
Mainland at Absegami
Lower Cape May at Cedar Creek
Atlantic City at Egg Harbor Township
Oakcrest at Middle Township
St. Joseph at Holy Spirit
Buena at Woodbury
Wildwood Catholic at Atlantic Tech
4 p.m.
Gloucester Tech at Cumberland
Wildwood at Salem
St. Rose at Lacey Township
4:15 p.m.
Kingsway at Hammonton
7 p.m.
Vineland at Millville
Ocean City at St. Augustine Prep
FIELD HOCKEY
3:45 p.m.
Absegami at Atlantic City
Lower Cape May at Oakcrest
Millville at Vineland
Ocean City at Bridgeton
4 p.m.
Barnegat at Keyport
4:15 p.m.
Middle Township at Holy Spirit
Kingsway at Hammonton
5:30 p.m.
Southern at Toms River north
6:30 p.m.
Mainland at Egg Harbor Township
GIRLS TENNIS
3:45 p.m.
Absegami at Atlantic City
Ocean City at Bridgeton
Holy Spirit at Cedar Creek
Mainland at Egg Harbor Township
Middle Township at Pleasantville
Oakcrest at Buena
Vineland at Ocean City
Hammonton at Delsea
Barnegat at Donovan Catholic
Manchester Township at Lacey Township
Point Pleasant Borough at Pinelands
Our Lady of Mercy Academy at Wildwood Catholic
4 p.m.
Deptford Township at Cumberland
Pennsville at Wildwood
7:30 p.m.
Toms River North at Southern
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
3:45 p.m.
Lakewood at Lacey Township
Jackson Liberty at Pinelands
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.