Garden State Cup Golf
Oakcrest’s Nolan Harring tees off. Twenty one New Jersey’s high school golf teams competed in the 15th annual Garden State Cup Monday April 9, 2018, at Ron Jaworski’s Blue Heron Pines Golf Club in Galloway Township. The prestigious tournament is one of the premier annual events on the New Jersey high school golf scene. (Dale Gerhard / Press of Atlantic City)

 Dale Gerhard / Staff Photographer

BOYS/COED GOLF

3:30 p.m.

Southern Regional vs. Toms River North at Bey Lea Golf Course

Barnegat vs. Pinelands Regional, Point Pleasant Borough at Sea Oaks Country Club

4 p.m.

Mainland Regional at Bridgeton

Cumberland Regional vs. Deptford Township at Running Deer Golf Club

Kingsway Regional at Hammonton

Lower Cape May Regional at Holy Spirit

Absegami vs. Atlantic City at Brigantine Country Club

Cedar Creek vs. Middle Township at Avalon Country Club

Egg Harbor Township vs. ACIT at Greentree Golf Course

Millville vs. Ocean City at Greate Bay Golf Course

Oakcrest vs. St. Joseph at Pineland Country Club

Wildwood Catholic at Buena Regional

GIRLS GOLF

4 p.m.

Southern Regional vs. Barnegat at Atlantis Golf Club

GIRLS LACROSSE

4 p.m.

Absegami at Cedar Creek

Egg Harbor Township at Lower Cape May Regional

Oakcrest at Middle Township

Atlantic City at Millville

Holy Spirit at Mainland Regional

Point Pleasant Beach at Pinelands Regional

4:30 p.m.

Barnegat at Toms River East

BOYS LACROSSE

3:45 p.m.

Toms River East at Barnegat

4 p.m.

Cedar Creek at Absegami

Lower Cape May Regional at Egg Harbor Township

Middle Township at Oakcrest

Ocean City at Vineland

St. Joseph at Atlantic City

Lacey Township at Marlboro

Mainland Regional at Holy Spirit

6:30 p.m.

Long Branch at Southern Regional

BOYS TENNIS

3:45 p.m.

Toms River East at Southern Regional

Barnegat at Manchester Township

Lacey Township at Pinelands Regional

Mainland Regional at Vineland

4 p.m.

Oakcrest at Absegami

Bridgeton at Egg Harbor Township

Cedar Creek at Wildwood Catholic

Middle Township at Holy Spirit

Atlantic City at Millville

Pitman at Cumberland Regional

SOFTBALL

3:45 p.m.

Barnegat at Donovan Catholic

Point Pleasant Borough at Lacey Township

4 p.m.

Cape May Tech at Our Lady of Mercy

ACIT at Bridgeton

Cedar Creek at Ocean City

Winslow Township at Lower Cape May Regional

Millville at Vineland

Egg Harbor Township at Oakcrest

Pleasantville at Buena Regional

Toms River North at Southern Regional

Cumberland Regional at Clayton

Hammonton at Woodstown

Triton at Wildwood

Wildwood Catholic at St. Joseph

BASEBALL

3:45 p.m.

Egg Harbor Township at St. Augustine Prep

Lower Cape May Regional at Middle Township

Lacey Township at Lakewood

4 p.m.

Bridgeton at ACIT

Ocean City at Cedar Creek

Vineland at Millville

Buena Regional at Pleasantville

Pitman at Cumberland Regional

Hammonton vs. Schalick

St. Joseph at Wildwood Catholic

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

3:45 p.m.

ACIT at Sterling

Lacey Township at Barnegat

5:15 p.m.

Toms River East at Southern Regional

GIRLS TRACK

6 p.m.

Southern Regional at Howell

