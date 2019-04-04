BOYS/COED GOLF
3:30 p.m.
Southern Regional vs. Toms River North at Bey Lea Golf Course
Barnegat vs. Pinelands Regional, Point Pleasant Borough at Sea Oaks Country Club
4 p.m.
Mainland Regional at Bridgeton
Cumberland Regional vs. Deptford Township at Running Deer Golf Club
Kingsway Regional at Hammonton
Lower Cape May Regional at Holy Spirit
Absegami vs. Atlantic City at Brigantine Country Club
Cedar Creek vs. Middle Township at Avalon Country Club
Egg Harbor Township vs. ACIT at Greentree Golf Course
Millville vs. Ocean City at Greate Bay Golf Course
Oakcrest vs. St. Joseph at Pineland Country Club
Wildwood Catholic at Buena Regional
GIRLS GOLF
4 p.m.
Southern Regional vs. Barnegat at Atlantis Golf Club
GIRLS LACROSSE
4 p.m.
Absegami at Cedar Creek
Egg Harbor Township at Lower Cape May Regional
Oakcrest at Middle Township
Atlantic City at Millville
Holy Spirit at Mainland Regional
Point Pleasant Beach at Pinelands Regional
4:30 p.m.
Barnegat at Toms River East
BOYS LACROSSE
3:45 p.m.
Toms River East at Barnegat
4 p.m.
Cedar Creek at Absegami
Lower Cape May Regional at Egg Harbor Township
Middle Township at Oakcrest
Ocean City at Vineland
St. Joseph at Atlantic City
Lacey Township at Marlboro
Mainland Regional at Holy Spirit
6:30 p.m.
Long Branch at Southern Regional
BOYS TENNIS
3:45 p.m.
Toms River East at Southern Regional
Barnegat at Manchester Township
Lacey Township at Pinelands Regional
Mainland Regional at Vineland
4 p.m.
Oakcrest at Absegami
Bridgeton at Egg Harbor Township
Cedar Creek at Wildwood Catholic
Middle Township at Holy Spirit
Atlantic City at Millville
Pitman at Cumberland Regional
SOFTBALL
3:45 p.m.
Barnegat at Donovan Catholic
Point Pleasant Borough at Lacey Township
4 p.m.
Cape May Tech at Our Lady of Mercy
ACIT at Bridgeton
Cedar Creek at Ocean City
Winslow Township at Lower Cape May Regional
Millville at Vineland
Egg Harbor Township at Oakcrest
Pleasantville at Buena Regional
Toms River North at Southern Regional
Cumberland Regional at Clayton
Hammonton at Woodstown
Triton at Wildwood
Wildwood Catholic at St. Joseph
BASEBALL
3:45 p.m.
Egg Harbor Township at St. Augustine Prep
Lower Cape May Regional at Middle Township
Lacey Township at Lakewood
4 p.m.
Bridgeton at ACIT
Ocean City at Cedar Creek
Vineland at Millville
Buena Regional at Pleasantville
Pitman at Cumberland Regional
Hammonton vs. Schalick
St. Joseph at Wildwood Catholic
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
3:45 p.m.
ACIT at Sterling
Lacey Township at Barnegat
5:15 p.m.
Toms River East at Southern Regional
GIRLS TRACK
6 p.m.
Southern Regional at Howell
