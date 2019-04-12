BASEBALL
4 p.m.
Absegami at Oakcrest
Cape May Tech at Pleasantville
Middle Township at Mainland Regional
St. Augustine Prep at ACIT
Bridgeton at Atlantic City
Buena Regional at Holy Spirit
Atlantic Christian at Doane Academy
SOFTBALL
3:30 p.m.
Cedar Creek at Lower Cape May Regional
3:45 p.m.
Hammonton at Vineland
Point Pleasant Borough at Barnegat
4 p.m.
Absegami at Oakcrest
Pleasantville at Cape May Tech
Millville at Egg Harbor Township
Mainland Regional at Middle Township
Wildwood Catholic at Our Lady of Mercy Academy
Atlantic City at Bridgeton
Holy Spirit at Buena Regional
Toms River South at Lacey Township
Atlantic Christian at Delran
BOYS LACROSSE
4 p.m.
Absegami at Lower Cape May Regional
Vineland at Cedar Creek
Ocean City at Egg Harbor Township
Atlantic City at Middle Township
Mainland Regional at Oakcrest
Holy Spirit at St. Joseph
GIRLS LACROSSE
4 p.m.
Lower Cape May Regional at Absegami
Our Lady of Mercy at Cedar Creek
Millville at Holy Spirit
Oakcrest at Mainland Regional
Middle Township at Atlantic City
Point Pleasant Beach at Pinelands Regional
5:30 p.m.
Egg Harbor Township at Ocean City
BOYS TENNIS
3:45 p.m.
Lower Cape May Regional at Holy Spirit
Vineland at Bridgeton
Barnegat at Point Pleasant Borough
4 p.m.
Absegami at Cedar Creek
Egg Harbor Township at Ocean City
Middle Township at Oakcrest
St. Augustine Prep at Millville
Cumberland Regional at Pennsville Memorial
Atlantic City at Mainland Regional
GOLF
4 p.m.
Cedar Creek vs. Wildwood Catholic at Renault Winery
Middle Township vs. Holy Spirit at Avalon Country Club
Millville vs. Mainland Regional at Eastlyn Golf Course
Ocean City vs. ACIT at Green Tree Golf Course
Oakcrest vs. Buena Regional at Buena Vista Country Club
BOYS GOLF
2:15 p.m.
Lacey Township vs. Toms River East at Bey Lea Golf Course
3:30 p.m.
Southern Regional vs. Manchester Township at Ocean Acres Country Club
4 p.m.
Cape May Tech vs. Lower Cape May Regional at Cape May National Golf Club
Atlantic City at Vineland
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
3:45 p.m.
Toms River East at Barnegat
4 p.m.
St. Augustine Prep at Washington Township
