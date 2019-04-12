040219_gal_MVBB
Holy Spirit's vs.Millville's during high school baseball game at Millville High School Monday April 1, 2019. Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer

 Edward Lea / Staff Photographer

BASEBALL

4 p.m.

Absegami at Oakcrest

Cape May Tech at Pleasantville

Middle Township at Mainland Regional

St. Augustine Prep at ACIT

Bridgeton at Atlantic City

Buena Regional at Holy Spirit

Atlantic Christian at Doane Academy

SOFTBALL

3:30 p.m.

Cedar Creek at Lower Cape May Regional

3:45 p.m.

Hammonton at Vineland

Point Pleasant Borough at Barnegat

4 p.m.

Absegami at Oakcrest

Pleasantville at Cape May Tech

Millville at Egg Harbor Township

Mainland Regional at Middle Township

Wildwood Catholic at Our Lady of Mercy Academy

Atlantic City at Bridgeton

Holy Spirit at Buena Regional

Toms River South at Lacey Township

Atlantic Christian at Delran

BOYS LACROSSE

4 p.m.

Absegami at Lower Cape May Regional

Vineland at Cedar Creek

Ocean City at Egg Harbor Township

Atlantic City at Middle Township

Mainland Regional at Oakcrest

Holy Spirit at St. Joseph

GIRLS LACROSSE

4 p.m.

Lower Cape May Regional at Absegami

Our Lady of Mercy at Cedar Creek

Millville at Holy Spirit

Oakcrest at Mainland Regional

Middle Township at Atlantic City

Point Pleasant Beach at Pinelands Regional

5:30 p.m.

Egg Harbor Township at Ocean City

BOYS TENNIS

3:45 p.m.

Lower Cape May Regional at Holy Spirit

Vineland at Bridgeton

Barnegat at Point Pleasant Borough

4 p.m.

Absegami at Cedar Creek

Egg Harbor Township at Ocean City

Middle Township at Oakcrest

St. Augustine Prep at Millville

Cumberland Regional at Pennsville Memorial

Atlantic City at Mainland Regional

GOLF

4 p.m.

Cedar Creek vs. Wildwood Catholic at Renault Winery

Middle Township vs. Holy Spirit at Avalon Country Club

Millville vs. Mainland Regional at Eastlyn Golf Course

Ocean City vs. ACIT at Green Tree Golf Course

Oakcrest vs. Buena Regional at Buena Vista Country Club

BOYS GOLF

2:15 p.m.

Lacey Township vs. Toms River East at Bey Lea Golf Course

3:30 p.m.

Southern Regional vs. Manchester Township at Ocean Acres Country Club

4 p.m.

Cape May Tech vs. Lower Cape May Regional at Cape May National Golf Club

Atlantic City at Vineland

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

3:45 p.m.

Toms River East at Barnegat

4 p.m.

St. Augustine Prep at Washington Township

