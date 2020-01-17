Oakcrest wrestling

Oakcrest’s Jason Hearn wrestles St. Joseph’s Alexi Giordano in the 170 lb. division at Oakcrest High School, in Mays Landing, Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)

 VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press

WRESTLING

3 p.m.

Absegami, Egg Harbor Township, Buena at Moorestown Duals

4 p.m.

War at the Shore Invitational Tournament at Southern Regional

6 p.m.

Lacey Township at Barnegat

BOYS BASKETBALL

3:30 p.m.

Hammonton at Schalick

5:30 p.m.

Camden Tech at Absegami

Pleasantville at Cape May Tech

Middle Township at Buena

St. Augustine at Millville

Holy Spirit at Oakcrest

Triton at Wildwood

Mainland at Overbrook

Wildwood Catholic at Marist

6 p.m.

Atlantic City at Vineland

6:30 p.m.

Jackson Memorial at Southern

Point Pleasant Boro at Barnegat

Pinelands at Lacey Township

7 p.m.

Bridgeton at ACIT

Egg Harbor Township at Cedar Creek

Ocean City at Lower Cape May

Cumberland at Pitman

GIRLS BASKETBALL

4 p.m.

Cape May Tech at Pleasantville

Buena at Middle Township

4:30 p.m.

Our Lady of Mercy at Wildwood Catholic

Wildwood at Deptford Township

5:15 p.m.

Lacey Township at Pinelands

5:30 p.m.

ACIT at Bridgeton

Cedar Creek at Mainland

Oakcrest at Holy Spirit

Vineland at Atlantic City

Southern at Jackson Memorial

Salem at Cumberland

Pennsville at Hammonton

6 p.m.

Lower Cape May at Ocean City

BOYS INDOOR TRACK AND FIELD

4 p.m.

State Group II relays at Bennett Center, Toms River

GIRLS INDOOR TRACK AND FIELD

4 p.m.

State Group II relays at Bennett Center, Toms River

GIRLS SWIMMING

4 p.m.

Lower Cape May vs. Our Lady of Mercy at Joseph Von Savage Memorial Pool

Haddon Township at Mainland

BOYS SWIMMING

4 p.m.

Haddon Township at Mainland

7:30 p.m.

Cumberland vs. Highland at GCIT

ICE HOCKEY

6:20 p.m.

Southern vs. Marlboro at Flyers Skate Zone

Lacey Township vs. Jonathan Dayton at Winding River

