WRESTLING
3 p.m.
Absegami, Egg Harbor Township, Buena at Moorestown Duals
4 p.m.
War at the Shore Invitational Tournament at Southern Regional
6 p.m.
Lacey Township at Barnegat
BOYS BASKETBALL
3:30 p.m.
Hammonton at Schalick
5:30 p.m.
Camden Tech at Absegami
Pleasantville at Cape May Tech
Middle Township at Buena
St. Augustine at Millville
Holy Spirit at Oakcrest
Triton at Wildwood
Mainland at Overbrook
Wildwood Catholic at Marist
6 p.m.
Atlantic City at Vineland
6:30 p.m.
Jackson Memorial at Southern
Point Pleasant Boro at Barnegat
Pinelands at Lacey Township
7 p.m.
Bridgeton at ACIT
Egg Harbor Township at Cedar Creek
Ocean City at Lower Cape May
Cumberland at Pitman
GIRLS BASKETBALL
4 p.m.
Cape May Tech at Pleasantville
Buena at Middle Township
4:30 p.m.
Our Lady of Mercy at Wildwood Catholic
Wildwood at Deptford Township
5:15 p.m.
Lacey Township at Pinelands
5:30 p.m.
ACIT at Bridgeton
Cedar Creek at Mainland
Oakcrest at Holy Spirit
Vineland at Atlantic City
Southern at Jackson Memorial
Salem at Cumberland
Pennsville at Hammonton
6 p.m.
Lower Cape May at Ocean City
BOYS INDOOR TRACK AND FIELD
4 p.m.
State Group II relays at Bennett Center, Toms River
GIRLS INDOOR TRACK AND FIELD
4 p.m.
State Group II relays at Bennett Center, Toms River
GIRLS SWIMMING
4 p.m.
Lower Cape May vs. Our Lady of Mercy at Joseph Von Savage Memorial Pool
Haddon Township at Mainland
BOYS SWIMMING
4 p.m.
Haddon Township at Mainland
7:30 p.m.
Cumberland vs. Highland at GCIT
ICE HOCKEY
6:20 p.m.
Southern vs. Marlboro at Flyers Skate Zone
Lacey Township vs. Jonathan Dayton at Winding River
