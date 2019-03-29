032819_gal_ehtlax
BOYS LACROSSE

3:45 p.m.

Absegami at Vineland (Gittone Stadium)

Toms River South at Barnegat

4 p.m.

Egg Harbor Twp. at Cedar Creek

Middle Twp. at Mainland Regional

Southern Reg. at Toms River East

Atlantic City at Holy Spirit

5:45 p.m.

Lower Cape May Reg. at Ocean City (Carey Stadium)

GIRLS LACROSSE

3:45 p.m.

Toms River South at Lacey Twp.

4 p.m.

Our Lady of Mercy at Absegami

Cedar Creek at Egg Harbor Twp.

Mainland Reg. at Middle Twp. (at Shunpike Athletic Fields)

Millville at Oakcrest

Holy Spirit at Atlantic City

4:30 p.m.

Southern Reg. at Point Pleasant Bor.

