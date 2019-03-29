BOYS LACROSSE
3:45 p.m.
Absegami at Vineland (Gittone Stadium)
Toms River South at Barnegat
4 p.m.
Egg Harbor Twp. at Cedar Creek
Middle Twp. at Mainland Regional
Southern Reg. at Toms River East
Atlantic City at Holy Spirit
5:45 p.m.
Lower Cape May Reg. at Ocean City (Carey Stadium)
GIRLS LACROSSE
3:45 p.m.
Toms River South at Lacey Twp.
4 p.m.
Our Lady of Mercy at Absegami
Cedar Creek at Egg Harbor Twp.
Mainland Reg. at Middle Twp. (at Shunpike Athletic Fields)
Millville at Oakcrest
Holy Spirit at Atlantic City
4:30 p.m.
Southern Reg. at Point Pleasant Bor.
