WRESTLING
9 a.m.
NJSIAA state championships at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall
(wrestlebacks, quarterfinals, semifinals)
BOYS BASKETBALL
South Jersey Group IV semifinals
4 p.m.
Millville (4) at Eastern (1)
South Jersey Group II semifinals
7 p.m.
Pleasantville (3) vs. Camden (2) at Woodrow Wilson
South Jersey Non-Public B quarterfinals
7 p.m.
Holy Spirit (9) at Wildwood Catholic (1)
St. Joseph (5) at Immaculata (4)
GIRLS BASKETBALL
South Jersey Group II semifinals
5:30 p.m.
Middle Township (5) at Sterling (1)
South Jersey Non-Public B Quarterfinals
5 p.m.
Gill St. Bernard’s (5) at Wildwood Catholic (4)
