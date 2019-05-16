_spt_mainlandlax

BASEBALL

3:45 p.m.

Brick Memorial at Barnegat

Bridgeton at Vineland

4 p.m.

Millville at Egg Harbor Township

Mainland at Absegami

Buena at Wildwood Catholic

Cedar Creek at Holy Spirit

Pleasantville at Lakewood

7 p.m.

Holy Spirit at Oakcrest

SOFTBALL

4 p.m.

Absegami at Mainland

Pleasantville at Oakcrest

BOYS LACROSSE

SJ Group III Playoffs 

Quarterfinals

4 p.m.

(5) Mainland at (4) Clearview

(7) West Windsor-Plainsboro at (2) Ocean City

Other games

4 p.m.

Camden Catholic at St. Augustine

Holy Spirit at Morristown-Beard

GIRLS LACROSSE

SJ Group II Playoffs

Quarterfinals

2 p.m.

(5) Barnegat at (4) Lower Cape May

SJ Group IV Playoffs 

Quarterfinals

4 p.m.

(5) Cherokee at (4) Southern Regional

BOYS TENNIS

4 p.m.

Oakcrest at Holy Spirit

Millville at St. Augustine

BOYS AND GIRLS GOLF

TIME N/A

Southern Regional at Toms River North

4 p.m.

Cumberland at Bridgeton

Wildwood Catholic at Oakcrest

Hammonton at West Deptford

