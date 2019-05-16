BASEBALL
3:45 p.m.
Brick Memorial at Barnegat
Bridgeton at Vineland
4 p.m.
Millville at Egg Harbor Township
Mainland at Absegami
Buena at Wildwood Catholic
Cedar Creek at Holy Spirit
Pleasantville at Lakewood
7 p.m.
Holy Spirit at Oakcrest
SOFTBALL
4 p.m.
Absegami at Mainland
Pleasantville at Oakcrest
BOYS LACROSSE
SJ Group III Playoffs
Quarterfinals
4 p.m.
(5) Mainland at (4) Clearview
(7) West Windsor-Plainsboro at (2) Ocean City
Other games
4 p.m.
Camden Catholic at St. Augustine
Holy Spirit at Morristown-Beard
GIRLS LACROSSE
SJ Group II Playoffs
Quarterfinals
2 p.m.
(5) Barnegat at (4) Lower Cape May
SJ Group IV Playoffs
Quarterfinals
4 p.m.
(5) Cherokee at (4) Southern Regional
BOYS TENNIS
4 p.m.
Oakcrest at Holy Spirit
Millville at St. Augustine
BOYS AND GIRLS GOLF
TIME N/A
Southern Regional at Toms River North
4 p.m.
Cumberland at Bridgeton
Wildwood Catholic at Oakcrest
Hammonton at West Deptford
