Mainland vs Cherry Hill West football

Mainland Regional High School football team plays Cherry Hill West, in Linwood, Friday, Sept. 20, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)

 VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press

BOYS SOCCER

3:45 p.m.

Ocean City at Absegami

Bridgeton at Atlantic City

Oakcrest at Cedar Creek

Millville at ACIT

Holy Spirit at Buena

4 p.m.

Mainland at Lower Cape May

Wildwood Catholic at Cape May County Tech

Cumberland at Hammonton

4:15 p.m.

Egg Harbor Twp. at Vineland

CROSS COUNTRY

3:30 p.m.

Wildwood Catholic at Wildwood

Lower Cape May vs. Cape May County Tech at Middle Twp. M.S.

Big 5 Meet at Cape May County Park

FIELD HOCKEY

3 p.m.

Kingsway at Ocean City

3:45 p.m.

Absegami at Egg Harbor Twp.

Buena at Cedar Creek

Middle at Oakcrest

Atlantic City at Millville

Barnegat at Lacey Twp.

4 p.m.

St. Joseph at Lower Cape May

Holy Spirit at Our Lady of Mercy

Cumberland at Gloucester City

4:15 p.m.

Southern at Jackson Memorial

FOOTBALL

6 p.m.

Absegami at Ocean City

Mainland at Bridgeton

Lower Cape May at Buena

Wildwood vs. Riverside at Maxwell Field

6:30 p.m.

Manasquan at Lacey Twp.

7 p.m.

Oakcrest at Egg Harbor Twp.

Millville vs. Kingsway at Rowan University

Gloucester City at Pleasantville

St. Augustine at Shawnee

Vineland at Timber Creek

Southern at Brick Memorial

Cumberland at Triton

Barnegat at Ocean Twp.

Holy Spirit at Hammonton

GIRLS SOCCER

3:45 p.m.

Absegami at Ocean City

Atlantic City at Bridgeton

Cedar Creek at Oakcrest

ACIT at Millville

Wildwood at Pleasantville

4 p.m.

Vineland at Egg Harbor Twp.

Lower Cape May at Mainland

Our Lady of Mercy at St. Joseph

Donovan Catholic at Barnegat

GIRLS TENNIS

3:45 p.m.

Absegami at Pleasantville

Bridgeton at Mainland

West Deptford at Oakcrest

Jackson Memorial at Southern

Barnegat at Pinelands

Jackson Liberty at Lacey Twp.

4 p.m.

Cedar Creek at Middle Twp.

Millville at Lindenwold

Our Lady of Mercy vs. Buena at St. Augustine

Wildwood Catholic vs. Holy Spirit

Highland at Cumberland

Wildwood vs. Salem at Fox Park

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

3:45 p.m.

Egg Harbor Twp. at Oakcrest

Our Lady of Mercy at Mainland

Absegami at Pleasantville

5:15 p.m.

Central at Southern

Lacey Twp. at Point Pleasant Beach

Manchester Twp. at Pinelands

