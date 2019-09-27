BOYS SOCCER
3:45 p.m.
Ocean City at Absegami
Bridgeton at Atlantic City
Oakcrest at Cedar Creek
Millville at ACIT
Holy Spirit at Buena
4 p.m.
Mainland at Lower Cape May
Wildwood Catholic at Cape May County Tech
Cumberland at Hammonton
4:15 p.m.
Egg Harbor Twp. at Vineland
CROSS COUNTRY
3:30 p.m.
Wildwood Catholic at Wildwood
Lower Cape May vs. Cape May County Tech at Middle Twp. M.S.
Big 5 Meet at Cape May County Park
FIELD HOCKEY
3 p.m.
Kingsway at Ocean City
3:45 p.m.
Absegami at Egg Harbor Twp.
Buena at Cedar Creek
Middle at Oakcrest
Atlantic City at Millville
Barnegat at Lacey Twp.
4 p.m.
St. Joseph at Lower Cape May
Holy Spirit at Our Lady of Mercy
Cumberland at Gloucester City
4:15 p.m.
Southern at Jackson Memorial
FOOTBALL
6 p.m.
Absegami at Ocean City
Mainland at Bridgeton
Lower Cape May at Buena
Wildwood vs. Riverside at Maxwell Field
6:30 p.m.
Manasquan at Lacey Twp.
7 p.m.
Oakcrest at Egg Harbor Twp.
Millville vs. Kingsway at Rowan University
Gloucester City at Pleasantville
St. Augustine at Shawnee
Vineland at Timber Creek
Southern at Brick Memorial
Cumberland at Triton
Barnegat at Ocean Twp.
Holy Spirit at Hammonton
GIRLS SOCCER
3:45 p.m.
Absegami at Ocean City
Atlantic City at Bridgeton
Cedar Creek at Oakcrest
ACIT at Millville
Wildwood at Pleasantville
4 p.m.
Vineland at Egg Harbor Twp.
Lower Cape May at Mainland
Our Lady of Mercy at St. Joseph
Donovan Catholic at Barnegat
GIRLS TENNIS
3:45 p.m.
Absegami at Pleasantville
Bridgeton at Mainland
West Deptford at Oakcrest
Jackson Memorial at Southern
Barnegat at Pinelands
Jackson Liberty at Lacey Twp.
4 p.m.
Cedar Creek at Middle Twp.
Millville at Lindenwold
Our Lady of Mercy vs. Buena at St. Augustine
Wildwood Catholic vs. Holy Spirit
Highland at Cumberland
Wildwood vs. Salem at Fox Park
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
3:45 p.m.
Egg Harbor Twp. at Oakcrest
Our Lady of Mercy at Mainland
Absegami at Pleasantville
5:15 p.m.
Central at Southern
Lacey Twp. at Point Pleasant Beach
Manchester Twp. at Pinelands
