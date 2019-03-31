BASEBALL
3:45 p.m.
Barnegat at Point Pleasant Bor.
4 p.m.
Bridgeton at Cape May Tech
Middle Twp. at ACIT
Holy Spirit at Millville
Oakcrest at Ocean City
Wildwood Catholic at Atlantic City
Delsea at Cumberland
Hammonton at GCIT
St. Joseph at Mainland
Pinelands at Lacey Twp.
4:15 p.m.
Southern at Brick Memorial
SOFTBALL
3:45 p.m.
Pinelands at Lacey
Barnegat at Point Pleasant Bor.
4 p.m.
Absegami at Oakcrest
St. Joseph at Middle Township, at Boyd Street
Cumberland at Delsea
GCIT at Hammonton
Schalick at Mainland
Atlantic City at Holy Spirit
4:15 p.m.
Southern at Brick Memorial
BOYS GOLF
8:30 a.m.
Southern and Pinelands at Wall Twp. Invit.
3:30 p.m.
Ocean City at Absegami, at Seaview C.C.
3:45 p.m.
Wildwood Catholic at Lower Cape May, at Cape May National G.C.
Hammonton at GCIT, at Pitman C.C.
Lacey at Manchester
4 p.m.
Triton at Cumberland, at Running Deer G.C.
Cape May Tech at St. Joseph, at Pinelands G.C.
Bridgeton at Millville, at Eastlyn G.C.
Cedar Creek at Buena, at Buena Vista C.C.
Egg Harbor Twp. at Vineland, at Buena Vista C.C.
Oakcrest at Holy Spirit, at Mays Landing C.C.
St. Augustine at ACIT, at Greentree G.C.
GIRLS GOLF
3:30 p.m.
Cumberland at Seneca, at Little Mill G.C.
3:45 p.m.
Barnegat at quad match at Spring Lake G.C.
Lacey at Toms River North, at Bey Lea G.C.
4 p.m.
Lenape at Southern, at Atlantis G.C.
GIRLS LACROSSE
3:45 p.m.
Lower Cape May at Holy Spirit
Barnegat at Central
Donovan Catholic at Lacey
4 p.m.
Absegami at Middle Twp., at Shunpike athletic fields
Egg Harbor Twp. at Oakcrest
Our Lady of Mercy at Sterling
BOYS LACROSSE
4 p.m.
Middle Twp. at Absegami
Sterling at Cedar Creek
Washington Twp. at Egg Harbor Twp.
Moorestown Friends at Lower Cape May
4:30 p.m.
Southern at Manasquan
6:30 p.m.
Ocean City at Salesianum, at Tower Hill School, Wilmington, Delaware
BOYS TENNIS
3:45 p.m.
Brick Twp. at Southern
Manchester Twp. at Pinelands
Point Pleasant Borough at Barnegat
Lacey at Donovan Catholic
4 p.m.
Absegami at Atlantic City
Egg Harbor Twp. at Oakcrest
Vineland at Middle Twp.
Millville at Schalick
Wildwood Catholic at Buena
Brick Twp. at Southern
Cumberland at Delsea
Woodstown at Wildwood, at Willow Fox Park
GCIT at Hammonton
GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD
4 p.m.
Cedar Creek/Oakcrest at Pleasantville
BOYS TRACK AND FIELD
4 p.m.
Oakcrest/Pleasantville at Cedar Creek
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
4 p.m.
Southern/ACIT at quad meet at St. Joseph (Metuchen)
Sterling at Pleasantville
St. Augustine at Camden, at Creative Arts Morgan Village Acad.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.