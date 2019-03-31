BASEBALL

3:45 p.m.

Barnegat at Point Pleasant Bor.

4 p.m.

Bridgeton at Cape May Tech

Middle Twp. at ACIT

Holy Spirit at Millville

Oakcrest at Ocean City

Wildwood Catholic at Atlantic City

Delsea at Cumberland

Hammonton at GCIT

St. Joseph at Mainland

Pinelands at Lacey Twp.

4:15 p.m.

Southern at Brick Memorial

SOFTBALL

3:45 p.m.

Pinelands at Lacey

Barnegat at Point Pleasant Bor.

4 p.m.

Absegami at Oakcrest

St. Joseph at Middle Township, at Boyd Street

Cumberland at Delsea

GCIT at Hammonton

Schalick at Mainland

Atlantic City at Holy Spirit

4:15 p.m.

Southern at Brick Memorial

BOYS GOLF

8:30 a.m.

Southern and Pinelands at Wall Twp. Invit.

3:30 p.m.

Ocean City at Absegami, at Seaview C.C.

3:45 p.m.

Wildwood Catholic at Lower Cape May, at Cape May National G.C.

Hammonton at GCIT, at Pitman C.C.

Lacey at Manchester

4 p.m.

Triton at Cumberland, at Running Deer G.C.

Cape May Tech at St. Joseph, at Pinelands G.C.

Bridgeton at Millville, at Eastlyn G.C.

Cedar Creek at Buena, at Buena Vista C.C.

Egg Harbor Twp. at Vineland, at Buena Vista C.C.

Oakcrest at Holy Spirit, at Mays Landing C.C.

St. Augustine at ACIT, at Greentree G.C.

GIRLS GOLF

3:30 p.m.

Cumberland at Seneca, at Little Mill G.C.

3:45 p.m.

Barnegat at quad match at Spring Lake G.C.

Lacey at Toms River North, at Bey Lea G.C.

4 p.m.

Lenape at Southern, at Atlantis G.C.

GIRLS LACROSSE

3:45 p.m.

Lower Cape May at Holy Spirit

Barnegat at Central

Donovan Catholic at Lacey

4 p.m.

Absegami at Middle Twp., at Shunpike athletic fields

Egg Harbor Twp. at Oakcrest

Our Lady of Mercy at Sterling

BOYS LACROSSE

4 p.m.

Middle Twp. at Absegami

Sterling at Cedar Creek

Washington Twp. at Egg Harbor Twp.

Moorestown Friends at Lower Cape May

4:30 p.m.

Southern at Manasquan

6:30 p.m.

Ocean City at Salesianum, at Tower Hill School, Wilmington, Delaware

BOYS TENNIS

3:45 p.m.

Brick Twp. at Southern

Manchester Twp. at Pinelands

Point Pleasant Borough at Barnegat

Lacey at Donovan Catholic

4 p.m.

Absegami at Atlantic City

Egg Harbor Twp. at Oakcrest

Vineland at Middle Twp.

Millville at Schalick

Wildwood Catholic at Buena

Brick Twp. at Southern

Cumberland at Delsea

Woodstown at Wildwood, at Willow Fox Park

GCIT at Hammonton

GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD

4 p.m.

Cedar Creek/Oakcrest at Pleasantville

BOYS TRACK AND FIELD

4 p.m.

Oakcrest/Pleasantville at Cedar Creek

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

4 p.m.

Southern/ACIT at quad meet at St. Joseph (Metuchen)

Sterling at Pleasantville

St. Augustine at Camden, at Creative Arts Morgan Village Acad.

