Buena vs. Holy Spirit baseball game

Buena’s Hector Torres #6 slide safely into home plate against Holy Spirit’s Justin Jimenez #27 during high school baseball game at Holy Spirit High School Friday April 12, 2019. Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer

 Edward Lea / Staff Photographer/

BASEBALL

3:45 p.m.

Oakcrest at Lower Cape May Regional

Donovan Catholic at Barnegat

Lacey Township at Point Pleasant Borough

Pinelands Regional at Manchester Township

4 p.m.

Ocean City at Absegami

Cedar Creek at Middle Township

King’s Christian at Egg Harbor Township

Mainland Regional at Millville

Pleasantville at Williamstown

Cumberland Regional at Deptford Township

Gloucester Catholic at Wildwood

Holy Spirit at St. Joseph

Pilgrim at Calvary

4:15 p.m.

Southern Regional at Toms River North

SOFTBALL

3:45 p.m.

Lower Cape May Regional at Oakcrest

Pinelands Regional at Lakewood

4 p.m.

Absegami at Ocean City

Middle Township at Cedar Creek

Millville at Mainland Regional

Deptford Township at Cumberland Regional

Wildwood at Clayton

Atlantic City at St. Joseph

Holy Spirit at ACIT

Lacey Township at Donovan Catholic

Pilgrim at Calvary

4:15 p.m.

Southern Regional at Brick Township

GOLF

12 p.m.

Ocean City vs. West Deptford at Westwood Golf Club

3:45 p.m.

St. Augustine Prep vs. Bridgeton at Buena Vista Country Club

Vineland vs. ACIT at Buena Vista Country Club

4 p.m.

Absegami vs. Mainland Regional at Linwood Country Club

Cape May Tech vs. Wildwood Catholic at Wildwood Country Club

Cedar Creek vs. Oakcrest at Blue Heron Pine Country Club

Millville vs. Atlantic City at Eastlyn Golf Course

Wildwood at Penns Grove

St. Joseph at Holy Spirit

GIRLS GOLF

8:30 a.m.

Shore Conference Tournament at Jumping Brook Golf Course

BOYS GOLF

1 p.m.

Ocean County Tournament at Sea Brooks Golf Course

3 p.m.

Cumberland Regional vs. Triton Regional at Valleybrook Country Club

GIRLS LACROSSE

3:45 p.m.

Barnegat at Brick Township

Pinelands Regional at Manchester Township

4 p.m.

Winslow Township at Absegami

Lenape at Egg Harbor Township

Lower Cape May Regional at Middle Township

Our Lady of Mercy at Atlantic City

Manalapan at Lacey Township

4:15 p.m.

Sterling at Millville

BOYS LACROSSE

3:45 p.m.

Middle Township at Lower Cape May Regional

Atlantic City at Vineland

Jackson Liberty at Barnegat

4 p.m.

Cedar Creek at Holy Spirit

St. Augustine Prep at St. Peter’s Prep

BOYS TENNIS

3:45 p.m.

Oakcrest at Lower Cape May Regional

Bridgeton at St. Augustine Prep

Atlantic City at Vineland

Jackson Liberty at Barnegat

Lacey Township at Point Pleasant Borough

Lakewood at Pinelands Regional

4 p.m.

Cedar Creek at Holy Spirit

Millville at Egg Harbor Township

Mainland Regional at Ocean City

Central Regional vs. Southern Regional at Veterans Park, Hamilton

Deptford Township at Cumberland Regional

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

4 p.m.

Pleasantville at Camden Tech

St. Augustine Prep at Paul VI

5:15 p.m.

Southern Regional at Toms River North

TRACK AND FIELD

4 p.m.

Wildwood, Gloucester Catholic, Salem at Clayton

