BASEBALL
3:45 p.m.
Oakcrest at Lower Cape May Regional
Donovan Catholic at Barnegat
Lacey Township at Point Pleasant Borough
Pinelands Regional at Manchester Township
4 p.m.
Ocean City at Absegami
Cedar Creek at Middle Township
King’s Christian at Egg Harbor Township
Mainland Regional at Millville
Pleasantville at Williamstown
Cumberland Regional at Deptford Township
Gloucester Catholic at Wildwood
Holy Spirit at St. Joseph
Pilgrim at Calvary
4:15 p.m.
Southern Regional at Toms River North
SOFTBALL
3:45 p.m.
Lower Cape May Regional at Oakcrest
Pinelands Regional at Lakewood
4 p.m.
Absegami at Ocean City
Middle Township at Cedar Creek
Millville at Mainland Regional
Deptford Township at Cumberland Regional
Wildwood at Clayton
Atlantic City at St. Joseph
Holy Spirit at ACIT
Lacey Township at Donovan Catholic
Pilgrim at Calvary
4:15 p.m.
Southern Regional at Brick Township
GOLF
12 p.m.
Ocean City vs. West Deptford at Westwood Golf Club
3:45 p.m.
St. Augustine Prep vs. Bridgeton at Buena Vista Country Club
Vineland vs. ACIT at Buena Vista Country Club
4 p.m.
Absegami vs. Mainland Regional at Linwood Country Club
Cape May Tech vs. Wildwood Catholic at Wildwood Country Club
Cedar Creek vs. Oakcrest at Blue Heron Pine Country Club
Millville vs. Atlantic City at Eastlyn Golf Course
Wildwood at Penns Grove
St. Joseph at Holy Spirit
GIRLS GOLF
8:30 a.m.
Shore Conference Tournament at Jumping Brook Golf Course
BOYS GOLF
1 p.m.
Ocean County Tournament at Sea Brooks Golf Course
3 p.m.
Cumberland Regional vs. Triton Regional at Valleybrook Country Club
GIRLS LACROSSE
3:45 p.m.
Barnegat at Brick Township
Pinelands Regional at Manchester Township
4 p.m.
Winslow Township at Absegami
Lenape at Egg Harbor Township
Lower Cape May Regional at Middle Township
Our Lady of Mercy at Atlantic City
Manalapan at Lacey Township
4:15 p.m.
Sterling at Millville
BOYS LACROSSE
3:45 p.m.
Middle Township at Lower Cape May Regional
Atlantic City at Vineland
Jackson Liberty at Barnegat
4 p.m.
Cedar Creek at Holy Spirit
St. Augustine Prep at St. Peter’s Prep
BOYS TENNIS
3:45 p.m.
Oakcrest at Lower Cape May Regional
Bridgeton at St. Augustine Prep
Atlantic City at Vineland
Jackson Liberty at Barnegat
Lacey Township at Point Pleasant Borough
Lakewood at Pinelands Regional
4 p.m.
Cedar Creek at Holy Spirit
Millville at Egg Harbor Township
Mainland Regional at Ocean City
Central Regional vs. Southern Regional at Veterans Park, Hamilton
Deptford Township at Cumberland Regional
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
4 p.m.
Pleasantville at Camden Tech
St. Augustine Prep at Paul VI
5:15 p.m.
Southern Regional at Toms River North
TRACK AND FIELD
4 p.m.
Wildwood, Gloucester Catholic, Salem at Clayton
