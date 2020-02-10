Oakcrest wrestling

Oakcrest’s Zymir Newman wrestles St. Joseph’s Kevin Mayfield in the 182 lb. division at Oakcrest High School, in Mays Landing, Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)

 VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press

BOYS BASKETBALL

3:15 p.m.

Camden Academy Charter at Buena

4 p.m.

Cedar Creek at Absegami

5:30 p.m.

Glassboro at Bridgeton

Cumberland at Pennsville Memorial

6 p.m.

Oakcrest at Ocean City

Mainland at Vineland

7 p.m.

Holy Spirit at Lower Cape May

GIRLS BASKETBALL

4 p.m.

Absegami at Cedar Creek

Ocean City at Oakcrest

St. Joseph at Pleasantville

5 p.m.

Lower Cape May at Holy Spirit

5:30 p.m.

Bridgeton at Cape May Tech

ACIT at Atlantic Christian

ICE HOCKEY

3:15 p.m.

St. Augustine vs. St. Peter’s at Igloo Ice Arena

INDOOR TRACK

Al Zulewski Field Invitational at Bennett Center

4 p.m.

Lacey Twp. vs. Multiple Opponents

5 p.m.

Absegami at Staten Island

Millville/Ocean City/Cumberland/Hammonton/Barnegat/Pinelands at SJTCA Meet 15 at Ocean Breeze Indoor Complex

SWIMMING

NJSIAA Semi Final

2 p.m.

Cherokee at Egg Harbor Twp.

BOYS SWIMMING

NJSIAA

Third round

4 p.m.

Ocean City vs. Cherry Hill West at Ocean City Aquatic and Fitness Center

Semi finals

5 p.m.

Southern vs. Cherry Hill East at Camden County Tech

Championship

4 p.m.

Barnegat vs. TBD at St. Francis Center

Other meets

2 p.m.

Shawnee at Mainland

GIRLS SWIMMING

4 p.m.

Ocean City or Clearview at Mainland

WRESTLING

NJSIAA

First round

6 p.m.

Middle Twp. at West Deptford

Washington Twp. at Southern

Hammonton at Highland

Schalick at Buena

Quarterfinal

Lakewood at Lacey Twp.

Other meets

6 p.m.

Oakcrest at Lower Cap May

Ocean City at Seneca

Cumberland at Penns Grove

7 p.m.

Jackson Liberty at Absegami

