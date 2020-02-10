BOYS BASKETBALL
3:15 p.m.
Camden Academy Charter at Buena
4 p.m.
Cedar Creek at Absegami
5:30 p.m.
Glassboro at Bridgeton
Cumberland at Pennsville Memorial
6 p.m.
Oakcrest at Ocean City
Mainland at Vineland
7 p.m.
Holy Spirit at Lower Cape May
GIRLS BASKETBALL
4 p.m.
Absegami at Cedar Creek
Ocean City at Oakcrest
St. Joseph at Pleasantville
5 p.m.
Lower Cape May at Holy Spirit
5:30 p.m.
Bridgeton at Cape May Tech
ACIT at Atlantic Christian
ICE HOCKEY
3:15 p.m.
St. Augustine vs. St. Peter’s at Igloo Ice Arena
INDOOR TRACK
Al Zulewski Field Invitational at Bennett Center
4 p.m.
Lacey Twp. vs. Multiple Opponents
5 p.m.
Absegami at Staten Island
Millville/Ocean City/Cumberland/Hammonton/Barnegat/Pinelands at SJTCA Meet 15 at Ocean Breeze Indoor Complex
SWIMMING
NJSIAA Semi Final
2 p.m.
Cherokee at Egg Harbor Twp.
BOYS SWIMMING
NJSIAA
Third round
4 p.m.
Ocean City vs. Cherry Hill West at Ocean City Aquatic and Fitness Center
Semi finals
5 p.m.
Southern vs. Cherry Hill East at Camden County Tech
Championship
4 p.m.
Barnegat vs. TBD at St. Francis Center
Other meets
2 p.m.
Shawnee at Mainland
GIRLS SWIMMING
4 p.m.
Ocean City or Clearview at Mainland
WRESTLING
NJSIAA
First round
6 p.m.
Middle Twp. at West Deptford
Washington Twp. at Southern
Hammonton at Highland
Schalick at Buena
Quarterfinal
Lakewood at Lacey Twp.
Other meets
6 p.m.
Oakcrest at Lower Cap May
Ocean City at Seneca
Cumberland at Penns Grove
7 p.m.
Jackson Liberty at Absegami
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.