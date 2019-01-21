GIRLS BASKETBALL
4:30 p.m.
Wildwood Catholic at OLM
5 p.m.
Lower Cape May at Middle Township
BOYS BASKETBALL
Martin Luther King Jr. Basketball Classic
11:30 a.m.
Barnegat at Long Branch
Other games
1:30 p.m.
Mainland vs. Doane at Williamstown
5:30 p.m.
Wildwood Catholic at Pleasantville
7 p.m.
Lower Cape May at Middle Township
St. Augustine Prep at Holy Spirit
WRESTLING
10 a.m.
Cumberland, Oakcrest, Overbrook at Hammonton
4 p.m.
Middle Township at Peddie School
ICE HOCKEY
7:30 p.m.
Brick Township at Lacey Township
BOYS AND GIRLS BOWLING
Snowflake Classic
8:30 a.m.
Barnegat, Lacey at Laurel Lanes
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.