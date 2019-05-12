Ocean City at Egg Harbor Twp. baseball

Egg Harbor Township ties the game 1-1 with Angel Murray crossing the plate on Robbie Petracci's single. Monday, May 7

 ERIN GRUGAN / Staff Photographer

BASEBALL

3:45 p.m.

Manchester Township at Southern Regional

Barnegat at Red Bank Catholic

Bridgeton at Vineland

St. Augustine at Millville

4 p.m.

Egg Harbor Township at Atlantic City

Pleasantville at ACIT

Cape May Tech at Wildwood Catholic

Cedar Creek at Holy Spirit

Wildwood at Gloucester Catholic

Middle Township at Camden Tech

Buena at St. Joseph

Deptford at Cumberland

SOFTBALL

3:45 p.m.

Vineland at Bridgeton

4 p.m.

Cumberland at Deptford

ACIT at Mainland

Gloucester Catholic at Wildwood

Hammonton at Cedar Creek

Holy Spirit at Our Lady of Mercy

Wildwood Catholic at Cape May Tech

Atlantic City at Egg Harbor Township

Buena at St. Joseph

Lower Cape May at Middle Township

Point Pleasant Beach at Pinelands Regional

BOYS LACROSSE

3:45 p.m.

St. Augustine at LaSalle (PA)

Absegami at Vineland

4 p.m.

Middle Township at Woodstown

Mainland at Holy Spirit

GIRLS LACROSSE

Time N/A

Lacey Township at Absegami

Winslow at Mainland

4 p.m.

Atlantic City at Holy Spirit

Paul VI at Mainland

Middle Township at Ocean City

Oakcrest at Cedar Creek

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

3:45 p.m.

Freehold Borough at Barnegat

4 p.m.

St. Augustine at Pleasantville

BOYS TENNIS

Time N/A

Haddon Township at Middle Township

Hammonton at Shawnee

3 p.m.

Ocean City at Clearview

Central Regional at Mainland

3:45 p.m.

Vineland at St. Augustine

4 p.m.

Absegami at Lower Cape May

Atlantic City at Egg Harbor Township

Cedar Creek at Buena

Oakcrest at Holy Spirit

Wildwood Catholic at Middle Township

GIRLS GOLF

3 p.m.

Lacey Township at Colts Neck

BOYS GOLF

3:30 p.m.

Mainland at Absegami

4 p.m.

Wildwood Catholic at Cape May Tech

Cumberland at Cherokee

St. Augustine at Bridgeton

Holy Spirit at St. Joseph

Oakcrest at Cedar Creek

