BASEBALL
3:45 p.m.
Manchester Township at Southern Regional
Barnegat at Red Bank Catholic
Bridgeton at Vineland
St. Augustine at Millville
4 p.m.
Egg Harbor Township at Atlantic City
Pleasantville at ACIT
Cape May Tech at Wildwood Catholic
Cedar Creek at Holy Spirit
Wildwood at Gloucester Catholic
Middle Township at Camden Tech
Buena at St. Joseph
Deptford at Cumberland
SOFTBALL
3:45 p.m.
Vineland at Bridgeton
4 p.m.
Cumberland at Deptford
ACIT at Mainland
Gloucester Catholic at Wildwood
Hammonton at Cedar Creek
Holy Spirit at Our Lady of Mercy
Wildwood Catholic at Cape May Tech
Atlantic City at Egg Harbor Township
Buena at St. Joseph
Lower Cape May at Middle Township
Point Pleasant Beach at Pinelands Regional
BOYS LACROSSE
3:45 p.m.
St. Augustine at LaSalle (PA)
Absegami at Vineland
4 p.m.
Middle Township at Woodstown
Mainland at Holy Spirit
GIRLS LACROSSE
Time N/A
Lacey Township at Absegami
Winslow at Mainland
4 p.m.
Atlantic City at Holy Spirit
Paul VI at Mainland
Middle Township at Ocean City
Oakcrest at Cedar Creek
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
3:45 p.m.
Freehold Borough at Barnegat
4 p.m.
St. Augustine at Pleasantville
BOYS TENNIS
Time N/A
Haddon Township at Middle Township
Hammonton at Shawnee
3 p.m.
Ocean City at Clearview
Central Regional at Mainland
3:45 p.m.
Vineland at St. Augustine
4 p.m.
Absegami at Lower Cape May
Atlantic City at Egg Harbor Township
Cedar Creek at Buena
Oakcrest at Holy Spirit
Wildwood Catholic at Middle Township
GIRLS GOLF
3 p.m.
Lacey Township at Colts Neck
BOYS GOLF
3:30 p.m.
Mainland at Absegami
4 p.m.
Wildwood Catholic at Cape May Tech
Cumberland at Cherokee
St. Augustine at Bridgeton
Holy Spirit at St. Joseph
Oakcrest at Cedar Creek
