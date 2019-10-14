BOYS SOCCER
Cape-Atlantic League Tournament final
6 p.m.
Oakcrest vs. St. Augustine at Egg Harbor Twp.
Other Matches
11 a.m.
Lakewood at Pleasantville
3:45 p.m.
Wildwood Catholic at Cedar Creek
4 p.m.
Middle Twp. at Triton Regional
Lacey Twp. at Raritan
ACIT vs. Clearview at Atkinson Park
6 p.m.
Monmouth at Barnegat
FIELD HOCKEY
3:45 p.m.
Cedar Creek vs. St. Joseph at 3rd and Wood
Vineland at Holy Spirit
Barnegat at Pinelands
4 p.m.
Mainland at Delsea
6 p.m.
Our Lady of Mercy at Clayton
GIRLS SOCCER
Cape-Atlantic League Tournament final
4 p.m.
Ocean City vs. Millville at Egg Harbor Twp.
Other matches
6 p.m.
Barnegat at Monmouth
6:30 p.m.
Lacey Twp. vs. Raritan at Hebrew Park
GIRLS TENNIS
3:45 p.m.
Our Lady of Mercy at Atlantic City
4:30 p.m.
Brick Twp. at Southern
GYMNASTICS
4 p.m.
Barnegat at Southern
VOLLEYBALL
4 p.m.
Washington Twp. at Cedar Creek
Pinelands at Barnegat
Toms River East at Lacey Twp.
Foundation at Atlantic Christian
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.