Holy Spirit vs Absegami Field Hockey

Holy Spirit vs Absegami Field Hockey. Sept. 30, 2019 Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer

 Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer

BOYS SOCCER

Cape-Atlantic League Tournament final

6 p.m.

Oakcrest vs. St. Augustine at Egg Harbor Twp.

Other Matches

11 a.m.

Lakewood at Pleasantville

3:45 p.m.

Wildwood Catholic at Cedar Creek

4 p.m.

Middle Twp. at Triton Regional

Lacey Twp. at Raritan

ACIT vs. Clearview at Atkinson Park

6 p.m.

Monmouth at Barnegat

FIELD HOCKEY

3:45 p.m.

Cedar Creek vs. St. Joseph at 3rd and Wood

Vineland at Holy Spirit

Barnegat at Pinelands

4 p.m.

Mainland at Delsea

6 p.m.

Our Lady of Mercy at Clayton

GIRLS SOCCER

Cape-Atlantic League Tournament final

4 p.m.

Ocean City vs. Millville at Egg Harbor Twp.

Other matches

6 p.m.

Barnegat at Monmouth

6:30 p.m.

Lacey Twp. vs. Raritan at Hebrew Park

GIRLS TENNIS

3:45 p.m.

Our Lady of Mercy at Atlantic City

4:30 p.m.

Brick Twp. at Southern

GYMNASTICS

4 p.m.

Barnegat at Southern

VOLLEYBALL

4 p.m.

Washington Twp. at Cedar Creek

Pinelands at Barnegat

Toms River East at Lacey Twp.

Foundation at Atlantic Christian

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Load comments