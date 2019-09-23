Mainland vs Millville Field Hockey

Mainland vs Millville in Field Hockey. Sept. 9, 2019

 Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer

BOYS SOCCER

3:45 p.m.

Oakcrest at Absegami

Mainland at Cedar Creek

Millville at Egg Harbor Township

Buena at Pleasantville

ACIT at Atlantic City

4 p.m.

Middle vs. Ocean City at Boyd Street

Shawnee at Southern

Wildwood vs. Clayton at Maxwell Field

St. Joseph at Cape May County Tech

Wildwood Catholic at Bridgeton

Triton at Hammonton

Atlantic Christian at Baptist

6:30 p.m.

Vineland at St. Augustine Prep

FIELD HOCKEY

3:45 p.m.

Absegami at Ocean City

St. Joseph at Cedar Creek

Atlantic City at Egg Harbor Township

Millville at Bridgeton

Oakcrest at Our Lady of Mercy

Vineland at Mainland

Manchester at Barnegat

Pinelands at Lacey

GCIT at Hammonton

4 p.m.

Lower Cape May at Holy Spirit

Buena at Middle

Cumberland at Kingsway

Triton at Hammonton

6:30 p.m.

Brick Memorial at Southern

GIRLS SOCCER

3:45 p.m.

Absegami at Oakcrest

Cedar Creek at Mainland

Egg Harbor Township at Millville

Pleasantville at Buena

4 p.m.

Lower Cape May at Salem

Middle at Ocean City

Holy Spirit at Our Lady of Mercy

Kingsway at Cumberland

Bridgeton at Wildwood Catholic

Atlantic Christian at Baptist

GIRLS TENNIS

3:45 p.m.

Wildwood Catholic at Cedar Creek

Bridgeton at Egg Harbor Township

Vineland at Millville

Lower Cape May at Oakcrest

Pleasantville vs. Buena at Vineland

Jackson Liberty at Barnegat

Lacey at Lakewood

Pinelands at Manchester

4 p.m.

Lower Cape May at Oakcrest

Middle at Our Lady of Mercy

Atlantic City at Ocean City

Southern vs. Toms River East

Cumberland at Kingsway

GYMNASTICS

3:45 p.m.

Central at Lacey

4 p.m.

Toms River East at Southern

VOLLEYBALL

3:45 p.m.

Absegami at Lower Cape May

ACIT at Oakcrest

Pleasantville at Our Lady of Mercy

Barnegat at Jackson Liberty

Hammonton at Winslow

4 p.m.

St. Joseph at Cedar Creek

Middle at Egg Harbor Township

5:15 p.m.

Jackson Memorial at Southern

