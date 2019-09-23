BOYS SOCCER
3:45 p.m.
Oakcrest at Absegami
Mainland at Cedar Creek
Millville at Egg Harbor Township
Buena at Pleasantville
ACIT at Atlantic City
4 p.m.
Middle vs. Ocean City at Boyd Street
Shawnee at Southern
Wildwood vs. Clayton at Maxwell Field
St. Joseph at Cape May County Tech
Wildwood Catholic at Bridgeton
Triton at Hammonton
Atlantic Christian at Baptist
6:30 p.m.
Vineland at St. Augustine Prep
FIELD HOCKEY
3:45 p.m.
Absegami at Ocean City
St. Joseph at Cedar Creek
Atlantic City at Egg Harbor Township
Millville at Bridgeton
Oakcrest at Our Lady of Mercy
Vineland at Mainland
Manchester at Barnegat
Pinelands at Lacey
GCIT at Hammonton
4 p.m.
Lower Cape May at Holy Spirit
Buena at Middle
Cumberland at Kingsway
Triton at Hammonton
6:30 p.m.
Brick Memorial at Southern
GIRLS SOCCER
3:45 p.m.
Absegami at Oakcrest
Cedar Creek at Mainland
Egg Harbor Township at Millville
Pleasantville at Buena
4 p.m.
Lower Cape May at Salem
Middle at Ocean City
Holy Spirit at Our Lady of Mercy
Kingsway at Cumberland
Bridgeton at Wildwood Catholic
Atlantic Christian at Baptist
GIRLS TENNIS
3:45 p.m.
Wildwood Catholic at Cedar Creek
Bridgeton at Egg Harbor Township
Vineland at Millville
Lower Cape May at Oakcrest
Pleasantville vs. Buena at Vineland
Jackson Liberty at Barnegat
Lacey at Lakewood
Pinelands at Manchester
4 p.m.
Lower Cape May at Oakcrest
Middle at Our Lady of Mercy
Atlantic City at Ocean City
Southern vs. Toms River East
Cumberland at Kingsway
GYMNASTICS
3:45 p.m.
Central at Lacey
4 p.m.
Toms River East at Southern
VOLLEYBALL
3:45 p.m.
Absegami at Lower Cape May
ACIT at Oakcrest
Pleasantville at Our Lady of Mercy
Barnegat at Jackson Liberty
Hammonton at Winslow
4 p.m.
St. Joseph at Cedar Creek
Middle at Egg Harbor Township
5:15 p.m.
Jackson Memorial at Southern
