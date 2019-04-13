040719_spt_buena 13

The Buena Relays were held at Buena Regional High School on Saturday, April 6, 2019. Photo/Charles J. Olson

 Charles J. Olson

TRACK AND FIELD

8:30 a.m.

Husky Relays at Matawan

9 a.m.

West Deptford Relays

BOYS TRACK AND FIELD

10 a.m.

Bridgeton Relays

Bensalem Invitational

GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD

10 a.m.

Lenape Girls Invitational

SOFTBALL

William G. Rohrer Baseball Tournament

at Haddon Twp.

Time to be announced

Overbrook Softball Tournament

at Overbrook

Begins at 11 a.m.

Other games

10 a.m.

Egg Harbor Township at Middle Township

Barnegat vs. Marlboro at Middletown North

BASEBALL

Clayton Baseball Tournament

at Clayton

Begins at 10 a.m.

Other games

9 a.m.

Bridgeton at Paulsboro

10 a.m.

Cumberland Regional at Oakcrest

Hammonton at Northern Burlington

11:30 a.m.

Haverford at Ocean City

Barnegat at Marlboro

1 p.m.

Egg Harbor Township at Toms River North

Lacey Township at Brick Township

BOYS LACROSSE

10 a.m.

Shore Regional at Barnegat

St. Rose at Lacey Township

11 a.m.

Middle Township at Point Pleasant Borough

Ocean City at Cherokee

GIRLS LACROSSE

1:30 p.m.

Eastern Regional at Ocean City

BOYS RUGBY

8 p.m.

St. Augustine Prep vs. Delbarton at St. Joseph University

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week!

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Load comments