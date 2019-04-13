TRACK AND FIELD
8:30 a.m.
Husky Relays at Matawan
9 a.m.
West Deptford Relays
BOYS TRACK AND FIELD
10 a.m.
Bridgeton Relays
Bensalem Invitational
GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD
10 a.m.
Lenape Girls Invitational
SOFTBALL
William G. Rohrer Baseball Tournament
at Haddon Twp.
Time to be announced
Overbrook Softball Tournament
at Overbrook
Begins at 11 a.m.
Other games
10 a.m.
Egg Harbor Township at Middle Township
Barnegat vs. Marlboro at Middletown North
BASEBALL
Clayton Baseball Tournament
at Clayton
Begins at 10 a.m.
Other games
9 a.m.
Bridgeton at Paulsboro
10 a.m.
Cumberland Regional at Oakcrest
Hammonton at Northern Burlington
11:30 a.m.
Haverford at Ocean City
Barnegat at Marlboro
1 p.m.
Egg Harbor Township at Toms River North
Lacey Township at Brick Township
BOYS LACROSSE
10 a.m.
Shore Regional at Barnegat
St. Rose at Lacey Township
11 a.m.
Middle Township at Point Pleasant Borough
Ocean City at Cherokee
GIRLS LACROSSE
1:30 p.m.
Eastern Regional at Ocean City
BOYS RUGBY
8 p.m.
St. Augustine Prep vs. Delbarton at St. Joseph University
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.