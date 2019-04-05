032319_spt_rowing
Members of the Cedar Creek High School girls crew team carry a four boat during practice Friday by the Mullica River. The program will see 45 freshmen this season, including 18 on the girls team.

 Edward Lea / Staff Photographer

CREW

9 a.m.

Lake Lenape Sprints III in Mays Landing

10 a.m.

Ocean City at West Deptford

TRACK AND FIELD

9 a.m.

Jim Camburn Memorial Buena Relays at Buena Regional High School

Rebel Relays at Howell High School

SOFTBALL

Ron Vinick Softball Tournament at Millville High School

10 a.m

Cedar Creek vs. Schalick

Round Robin Softball Tournament at St. Joseph High School

10:15 a.m.

Middle Township vs. Southern Regional

Other games

11 a.m.

Triton at Egg Harbor Township

1 p.m.

Lower Cape May Regional at Holy Spirit

BASEBALL

Strike Out Autism Challenge at Toms River North

11 a.m.

Barnegat vs. Toms River East

Other games

11 a.m.

Cedar Creek at Cumberland Regional

Pleasantville at Buena Regional

Southern Regional at Central Regional

LEAP Academy at Bridgeton

1 p.m.

Pinelands Reg. vs. Point Pleasant Beach at Point Pleasant Borough

BOYS LACROSSE

10 a.m.

Middle Township at Williamstown

Ocean City at West Deptford

St. Augustine Prep at Haddonfield Memorial

GIRLS LACROSSE

10 a.m.

Pinelands Reg. at Trinity Hall

11 a.m.

Shawnee at Ocean City

Contact: 609-272-7210

AAustin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressAustin

