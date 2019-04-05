CREW
9 a.m.
Lake Lenape Sprints III in Mays Landing
10 a.m.
Ocean City at West Deptford
TRACK AND FIELD
9 a.m.
Jim Camburn Memorial Buena Relays at Buena Regional High School
Rebel Relays at Howell High School
SOFTBALL
Ron Vinick Softball Tournament at Millville High School
10 a.m
Cedar Creek vs. Schalick
Round Robin Softball Tournament at St. Joseph High School
10:15 a.m.
Middle Township vs. Southern Regional
Other games
11 a.m.
Triton at Egg Harbor Township
1 p.m.
Lower Cape May Regional at Holy Spirit
BASEBALL
Strike Out Autism Challenge at Toms River North
11 a.m.
Barnegat vs. Toms River East
Other games
11 a.m.
Cedar Creek at Cumberland Regional
Pleasantville at Buena Regional
Southern Regional at Central Regional
LEAP Academy at Bridgeton
1 p.m.
Pinelands Reg. vs. Point Pleasant Beach at Point Pleasant Borough
BOYS LACROSSE
10 a.m.
Middle Township at Williamstown
Ocean City at West Deptford
St. Augustine Prep at Haddonfield Memorial
GIRLS LACROSSE
10 a.m.
Pinelands Reg. at Trinity Hall
11 a.m.
Shawnee at Ocean City
