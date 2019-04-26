GIRLS CREW
Garden State Championships at Cooper River
Begins at 9 a.m.
BOYS CREW
Garden State Championships at Cooper River
Begins at 9 a.m.
GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD
Rawland Relays at Haddon Township
Begins at 9 a.m.
Lenape Open at Lenape High School
Begins at 10:30 a.m.
BOYS TRACK AND FIELD
Lenape Open at Lenape High School
Begins at 10:30 a.m.
Lion Invitational at Middletown North
Begins at 9 a.m.
BASEBALL
Hedelt Tournament at Oakcrest High School
Begins at 9:30 a.m.
Tournament at West Deptford
Begins at 10 a.m.
Hammonton Tournament
Begins at 2 p.m.
Varsity Invitational at Haddon Heights
Begins at 11 a.m.
Coaches vs. Cancer at Mainland Regional
Begins at 9 a.m.
Other games
9 a.m.
Atlantic City vs. Bridgeton
11 a.m.
St. Augustine Prep at Old Bridge
12 p.m.
Barnegat at Jackson Memorial
SOFTBALL
Betty Howell Tournament at Oakcrest High School
Begins at 11 a.m.
Tournament at Williamstown
Begins at 9 a.m.
BOYS LACROSSE
10 a.m.
Cedar Creek at Middle Township
Brick Township at Barnegat
Shore at Lacey Township
10:30 a.m.
St. Augustine Prep at St. Joseph Metuchen
11 a.m.
Holy Ghost Prep at Ocean City
GIRLS LACROSSE
10 a.m.
Southern at Red Bank Catholic
Jackson Liberty at Pinelands
11 a.m.
Haddon Heights at Our Lady of Mercy Academy
Gateway at Holy Spirit
Mainland at Rancocas Valley
GOLF
Swing Against Cancer Tournament at Peddie School
Begins at 1 p.m.
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
Varsity Invitational at Southern Regional
Begins at 9 a.m.
