032319_spt_rowing

Cedar Creek girls crew members Alexis Mathis, right foreground, Katie Kurtz, Jazlyn Farrell, Izabelle Del Ross and Sophia Romano practice on the Mullica River on Friday.

 Edward Lea / Staff Photographer/

GIRLS CREW

Garden State Championships at Cooper River

Begins at 9 a.m.

BOYS CREW

Garden State Championships at Cooper River

Begins at 9 a.m.

GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD

Rawland Relays at Haddon Township

Begins at 9 a.m.

Lenape Open at Lenape High School

Begins at 10:30 a.m.

BOYS TRACK AND FIELD

Lenape Open at Lenape High School

Begins at 10:30 a.m.

Lion Invitational at Middletown North

Begins at 9 a.m.

BASEBALL

Hedelt Tournament at Oakcrest High School

Begins at 9:30 a.m.

Tournament at West Deptford

Begins at 10 a.m.

Hammonton Tournament

Begins at 2 p.m.

Varsity Invitational at Haddon Heights

Begins at 11 a.m.

Coaches vs. Cancer at Mainland Regional

Begins at 9 a.m.

Other games

9 a.m.

Atlantic City vs. Bridgeton

11 a.m.

St. Augustine Prep at Old Bridge

12 p.m.

Barnegat at Jackson Memorial

SOFTBALL

Betty Howell Tournament at Oakcrest High School

Begins at 11 a.m.

Tournament at Williamstown

Begins at 9 a.m.

BOYS LACROSSE

10 a.m.

Cedar Creek at Middle Township

Brick Township at Barnegat

Shore at Lacey Township

10:30 a.m.

St. Augustine Prep at St. Joseph Metuchen

11 a.m.

Holy Ghost Prep at Ocean City

GIRLS LACROSSE

10 a.m.

Southern at Red Bank Catholic

Jackson Liberty at Pinelands

11 a.m.

Haddon Heights at Our Lady of Mercy Academy

Gateway at Holy Spirit

Mainland at Rancocas Valley

GOLF

Swing Against Cancer Tournament at Peddie School

Begins at 1 p.m.

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

Varsity Invitational at Southern Regional

Begins at 9 a.m.

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week!

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Load comments