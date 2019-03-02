spt_calbbfinal
WRESTLING

State championships at Jim Whelan Board 10 a.m.

Boys wrestlebacks, third-, fifth-, seventh-place consolations and girls finals, third- and fifth-place consolations

Awards, presentations, parade of place-winners

Boys finals: No sooner than 3:30 p.m.

BOYS BASKETBALL

South Jersey Group I semifinal

1 p.m.

Wildwood (14) at Glassboro (2)

South Jersey Group III semifinal

6 p.m.

Seneca (10) at Mainland Regional (3)

South Jersey Non-Public A semifinal

6 p.m.

Camden Catholic (4) at St. Augustine (1)

GIRLS BASKETBALL

South Jersey Group I semifinal

1 p.m.

Schalick (5) at Wildwood (1)

South Jersey Group III semifinals

4 p.m.

Winslow Township (4) at Mainland Regional (1)

Toms River East (3) at Ocean City (2)

