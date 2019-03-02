WRESTLING
State championships at Jim Whelan Board 10 a.m.
Boys wrestlebacks, third-, fifth-, seventh-place consolations and girls finals, third- and fifth-place consolations
Awards, presentations, parade of place-winners
Boys finals: No sooner than 3:30 p.m.
BOYS BASKETBALL
South Jersey Group I semifinal
1 p.m.
Wildwood (14) at Glassboro (2)
South Jersey Group III semifinal
6 p.m.
Seneca (10) at Mainland Regional (3)
South Jersey Non-Public A semifinal
6 p.m.
Camden Catholic (4) at St. Augustine (1)
GIRLS BASKETBALL
South Jersey Group I semifinal
1 p.m.
Schalick (5) at Wildwood (1)
South Jersey Group III semifinals
4 p.m.
Winslow Township (4) at Mainland Regional (1)
Toms River East (3) at Ocean City (2)
