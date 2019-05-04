032319_spt_rowing

Members of the Cedar Creek High School girls crew team carry a four boat during practice Friday by the Mullica River. The program will see 45 freshmen this season, including 18 on the girls team.

 Edward Lea / Staff Photographer

BOYS CREW

Philadelphia City Championships at Schuylkill River

Begins at 1 p.m.

GIRLS CREW

Philadelphia City Championships at Schuylkill River

Begins at 1 p.m.

BOYS LACROSSE

Shore Conference Tournament First Round

2 p.m.

St. John Vianney at Southern

3 p.m.

Lacey Township at Howell

Other games

3 p.m.

Absegami at Mainland

GIRLS LACROSSE

Shore Conference Tournament First Round

3:30 p.m.

Southern at Shore

Other games

10 a.m.

Holy Spirit at Egg Harbor Township

1 p.m.

Maple Shade at Our Lady of Mercy

BASEBALL

NJTAC Tournament Second Round

11 a.m.

Cape May Tech at Camden Tech

Oakcrest Tournament

12:30 p.m.

Millville vs. Holy Spirit

Ocean County Tournament

2 p.m.

Barnegat at Point Pleasant Borough

2:30 p.m.

Toms River East at Pinelands

3 p.m.

Southern at Toms River East

Point Pleasant Beach at Lacey Township

Other games

11 a.m.

Kingsway at Mainland

Paul VI at St. Joseph

1 p.m.

La Salle College vs. St. Augustine Prep

SOFTBALL

Hammonton Tournament

12 p.m.

Buena vs. Hammonton

2 p.m.

Millville vs. North Burlington

Varsity Invitational at Our Lady of Mercy Academy

1 p.m.

Our Lady of Mercy vs. Atlantic Christian

Other games

10 a.m.

Long Branch at Barnegat

Winslow Township at Holy Spirit

1 p.m.

Camden Academy Charter at Cape May Tech

Wildwood Catholic at Egg Harbor Township

3 p.m.

Atlantic City at St. Joseph

BOYS TRACK AND FIELD

South Jersey Relays at Rancocas Valley

Begins at 1 p.m.

GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD

Rowan Relays at Rowan University

Begins at 5:15 p.m.

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

10 a.m.

Cinnaminson at Pleasantville

3 p.m.

Southern, Fair Lawn at Harrison

