BOYS CREW
Philadelphia City Championships at Schuylkill River
Begins at 1 p.m.
GIRLS CREW
Philadelphia City Championships at Schuylkill River
Begins at 1 p.m.
BOYS LACROSSE
Shore Conference Tournament First Round
2 p.m.
St. John Vianney at Southern
3 p.m.
Lacey Township at Howell
Other games
3 p.m.
Absegami at Mainland
GIRLS LACROSSE
Shore Conference Tournament First Round
3:30 p.m.
Southern at Shore
Other games
10 a.m.
Holy Spirit at Egg Harbor Township
1 p.m.
Maple Shade at Our Lady of Mercy
BASEBALL
NJTAC Tournament Second Round
11 a.m.
Cape May Tech at Camden Tech
Oakcrest Tournament
12:30 p.m.
Millville vs. Holy Spirit
Ocean County Tournament
2 p.m.
Barnegat at Point Pleasant Borough
2:30 p.m.
Toms River East at Pinelands
3 p.m.
Southern at Toms River East
Point Pleasant Beach at Lacey Township
Other games
11 a.m.
Kingsway at Mainland
Paul VI at St. Joseph
1 p.m.
La Salle College vs. St. Augustine Prep
SOFTBALL
Hammonton Tournament
12 p.m.
Buena vs. Hammonton
2 p.m.
Millville vs. North Burlington
Varsity Invitational at Our Lady of Mercy Academy
1 p.m.
Our Lady of Mercy vs. Atlantic Christian
Other games
10 a.m.
Long Branch at Barnegat
Winslow Township at Holy Spirit
1 p.m.
Camden Academy Charter at Cape May Tech
Wildwood Catholic at Egg Harbor Township
3 p.m.
Atlantic City at St. Joseph
BOYS TRACK AND FIELD
South Jersey Relays at Rancocas Valley
Begins at 1 p.m.
GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD
Rowan Relays at Rowan University
Begins at 5:15 p.m.
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
10 a.m.
Cinnaminson at Pleasantville
3 p.m.
Southern, Fair Lawn at Harrison
