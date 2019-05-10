BASEBALL
10 a.m.
Barnegat at Keyport
11:30 a.m.
Haverford (PA) at Ocean City
12:30 p.m.
Middle Township at Woodstown
1 p.m.
Shawnee at St. Augustine
3 p.m.
Cape May Tech at Lower Cape May
7 p.m.
Holy Spirit at Mainland
Oakcrest at Lower Cape May
Buena at Vineland
SOFTBALL
10 a.m.
Brick Memorial at Pinelands Regional
4:30 p.m.
Atlantic Christian at Cape May Tech
7 p.m.
Buena at Vineland
BOYS LACROSSE
11 a.m.
Seneca at Ocean City
GIRLS LACROSSE
10:30 a.m.
Lower Cape May at Sterling
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
3 p.m.
Fair Lawn at Southern Regional
GIRLS TRACK & FIELD
10 a.m.
Southern Regional at Central Regional
