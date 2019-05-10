Ocean City vs. Middle Township baseball

Ocean City's vs. Middle Township during high school baseball game at Ocean City High School Wednesday May 8, 2019. Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer

 Edward Lea / Staff Photographer

BASEBALL

10 a.m.

Barnegat at Keyport

11:30 a.m.

Haverford (PA) at Ocean City

12:30 p.m.

Middle Township at Woodstown

1 p.m.

Shawnee at St. Augustine

3 p.m.

Cape May Tech at Lower Cape May

7 p.m.

Holy Spirit at Mainland

Oakcrest at Lower Cape May

Buena at Vineland

SOFTBALL

10 a.m.

Brick Memorial at Pinelands Regional

4:30 p.m.

Atlantic Christian at Cape May Tech

7 p.m.

Buena at Vineland

BOYS LACROSSE

11 a.m.

Seneca at Ocean City

GIRLS LACROSSE

10:30 a.m.

Lower Cape May at Sterling

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

3 p.m.

Fair Lawn at Southern Regional

GIRLS TRACK & FIELD

10 a.m.

Southern Regional at Central Regional

