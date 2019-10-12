BOYS SOCCER
Cape-Atlantic League Tournament semifinals
12 noon
Wildwood Catholic at St. Augustine Prep
1 p.m.
Egg Harbor Twp. at Oakcrest
Shore Conference Tournament round two
11 a.m.
Middletown South at Southern
CROSS COUNTRY
9 a.m.
South Jersey Open at Delsea
FIELD HOCKEY
Shore Conference Tournament round of 16
10 a.m.
Brick Twp. at Southern
Pinelands at Colts Neck
FOOTBALL
2 p.m.
Vineland vs. St. Joseph at Gittone Stadium
GIRLS SOCCER
Cape-Atlantic League Tournament semifinals
10 a.m.
Our Lady of Mercy at Millville
11 a.m.
Egg Harbor Twp. at Ocean City
12:30 p.m.
Egg Harbor Twp. vs. South Jersey at Seneca
VOLLEYBALL
8 a.m.
Clearview, Gloucester Catholic, Hammonton and Pleasantville at Our Lady of Mercy
9 a.m.
South Jersey at Egg Harbor Twp.
Southern and Pinelands at St. John Vianney
