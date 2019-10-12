spt_mainlandgs

Ocean City hosted Mainland in a girls Soccer match. Ocean City, NJ. September 11, 2019 (Kristian Gonyea/ For The Press of Atlantic City)

 Kristian Gonyea

BOYS SOCCER

Cape-Atlantic League Tournament semifinals

12 noon

Wildwood Catholic at St. Augustine Prep

1 p.m.

Egg Harbor Twp. at Oakcrest

Shore Conference Tournament round two

11 a.m.

Middletown South at Southern

CROSS COUNTRY

9 a.m.

South Jersey Open at Delsea

FIELD HOCKEY

Shore Conference Tournament round of 16

10 a.m.

Brick Twp. at Southern

Pinelands at Colts Neck

FOOTBALL

2 p.m.

Vineland vs. St. Joseph at Gittone Stadium

GIRLS SOCCER

Cape-Atlantic League Tournament semifinals

10 a.m.

Our Lady of Mercy at Millville

11 a.m.

Egg Harbor Twp. at Ocean City

12:30 p.m.

Egg Harbor Twp. vs. South Jersey at Seneca

VOLLEYBALL

8 a.m.

Clearview, Gloucester Catholic, Hammonton and Pleasantville at Our Lady of Mercy

9 a.m.

South Jersey at Egg Harbor Twp.

Southern and Pinelands at St. John Vianney

